Basketball court floor with ball isolated on black and copy-spac

Basketball court floor with ball isolated on black and copy-space

 By Tommy Hicks

The annual Gulf Coast Holiday Classic basketball tournament once again featured two tournaments in one with 16 teams chasing two titles — eight teams looking to claim the Green Bracket championship and the eight other teams seeking to win the Red Bracket crown.

When the final buzzer sounded on the three-day, 24-game tournament, the LeFlore Rattlers had claimed the Green Bracket championship and McGill-Toolen was the Red Bracket champion.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.