The annual Gulf Coast Holiday Classic basketball tournament once again featured two tournaments in one with 16 teams chasing two titles — eight teams looking to claim the Green Bracket championship and the eight other teams seeking to win the Red Bracket crown.
When the final buzzer sounded on the three-day, 24-game tournament, the LeFlore Rattlers had claimed the Green Bracket championship and McGill-Toolen was the Red Bracket champion.
LeFlore won the Green Bracket title with a 57-52 victory over Blount, while McGill’s Red Bracket championship came via a 58-43 win over Mary G. Montgomery in the title game.
The Green Bracket also featured St. Luke’s, Daphne, Jay of Florida, Theodore, Archbishop Shaw and Vigor, while the remaining teams in the Red Bracket included Faith Academy, Cottage Hill Christian, West Florida, Pensacola and Southside Selma.
LeFlore built a 30-21 lead over Blount in its championship game but the Leopards closed the gap, trailing by just two points, 42-40, heading into the fourth quarter. Blount stayed close but wasn’t able to overtake the Rattlers, who closed with a five-point victory.
Brittney Reed scored 18 points in leading LeFlore and earned Most Valuable Player honors in the Green Bracket. He was aided by all-tournament team selection Adam Seals, who scored four points. Cameron Patterson chipped in 10 points, with Labrandon Walton scoring seven and Kevin Moorer eight. The Leopards were led by Dev Woulard’s 18-point performance. He was named to the all-tournament team. Blount also received 16 points from Joseph Paige and 13 points from A.J. Jackson.
LeFlore head coach Jeffrey Pope said his team’s domination in rebounding, often limiting Blount to just one shot, was a big key in the win.
“This is the one that we really needed the most to propel us into the new year,” Pope said of the victory. “We needed three games heading into the new year. This is a new team, a new environment, new coaches, the kids are really buying in and I just really appreciate it. We’re just 3-0 this week and we’ll be looking to be 1-0 next week. That’s all we’re concentrating on.”
Pope said as long as his team follows the game plan, good things can happen for the Rattlers this season.
“That’s the thing that we’ve been trying to preach,” he said. “Making sure that we win the battle down in the trenches and on the boards and take care of the basketball.”
In McGill’s Red Bracket title run, the Yellow Jackets, coming off a triple overtime win over Cottage Hill in the semifinals, was secured with a big second-half surge. McGill led 14-12 at the end of the first period and 26-22 at the half, then took a 41-30 lead into the final quarter.
“We finally started putting some things together,” McGill head coach Phillip Murphy said. “We played a really difficult schedule. We have six losses up to this point and five of those were against Top 10 teams in their classification and four of those were [Class] 7A teams, and we’ve been right there with them. So to see us finally get over the hump last night against Cottage Hill in a close game and to come out here and beat a really good MGM team tonight, a team that was up on us by 30 at our place in the third game of the season — I mean they embarrassed us at our place. For us to control the game like we did tonight just shows that we’re coming together, and we have some young players who are finally growing up for us.”
Tournament Most Valuable Player Devin McCaine scored 13 points in leading McGill, with all-tournament team pick Bennett Russ adding 17. Ray Andrews added nine points, with Alex Shamburger and Ethan Stokes adding six points each. For MGM, Erik Washington scored 13 points and all-tournament team member LaShondae Horace scored 14 points. DeMarcus Broughton added seven points to the Vikings’ cause.
“Devin and Bennett, all those guys have been playing together since they were little guys and what [MVP] Devin is doing out here now he’s been doing since he was in the second grade,” Murphy said. “So again, we’re going to enjoy those seniors while we have them and hope we can continue to put things together once we start area play.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
