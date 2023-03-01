McGill-Toolen head coach Carla Berry was watching a CYO basketball game, checking out future Yellow Jackets players, when she first saw Lindsey Cox.
“She was watching her older sister, Riley, playing in a CYO tournament, and she [Lindsey] was just 10,” Berry recalled recently. “She was on the sideline dribbling and I looked at her and the way she was handling the ball it was really tight and low and she could do all the changes in direction.
“I went over and I just wanted to know who she was, and she was little. If you think she’s small now [5-foot-5], she was really short and really thin, but I knew I wanted her to play for me and I wanted to make sure she was one of our CYO kids. So I walked over to her and asked how old she was and if she was going to play at McGill. She looked kind of stunned … and we had a brief conversation, but I wanted to keep an eye on her.”
Cox, a senior who will play in her fourth Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four tournament today (Wednesday, March 1) when the Yellow Jackets face No. 1-ranked and defending Class 6A state champion Hazel Green in a 9 a.m. state semifinal game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena, remembers that meeting too.
“It was a very big moment for me, actually,” she said. “I was waiting for my sister’s game so I was just dribbling around, playing against my cousin, and when she [Berry] called me over it was a pretty big deal for a little 10-year-old girl.”
Cox has become a “pretty big deal” for the Yellow Jackets. She has been playing with the varsity squad since the eighth grade, making her first Final Four appearance that year (2019). She scored the team’s — and game’s — only two overtime baskets last week in the South Regional championship game against Theodore, which put the Yellow Jackets in the Final Four. She’s been an all-star player and leader for much of her time with the program.
This week, her high school career will come to an end. Her competitive career too, as she has elected not to play basketball at the college level, choosing to continue a family tradition by attending Auburn University.
This will be the eighth time in the past nine seasons Berry has led McGill to the Final Four. The Yellow Jackets have come close, making the title game three times, but they haven’t won that elusive state title yet. Cox said that’s the goal heading into the week. As Chicago Cubs great Ernie Banks would say, “Let’s play two.”
“It means a lot because I know now it’s hard to get there,” Cox said of returning to the Final Four, something that didn’t happen last season when McGill was defeated in the regional semifinals. “It’s always been hard, but last year it really hurt to get put out in the Sweet 16. So getting back to the Final Four, especially since it’s my last year, is really exciting.
“I do not want this next game to be my last game. I want to have two more games. I’m not ready for my career to be over yet. It’s coming to an end, but I just want to make sure my last game is how I want to remember my whole career in general.”
She has come a long way from that 10-year-old dribbling on the sidelines, Berry said. Each year Cox has added strength to her game and a touch more confidence, and she has handled all the pressure that comes with that leadership in steady fashion.
“One of the intangible things is her composure,” Berry said in describing Cox’s strengths. “She’s always the same. She’s been like that since her eighth-grade year. She’s just a remarkable leader and it starts with her ability to manage the moment and stay in the moment. And it’s never too big. The external things never change how she is internally.
“That’s one of the things we talk about as a team. And if we can all get in that space, we’ll be better served in terms of how we execute and be calm under pressure. Lindsey is great at that. Physically, as a basketball player, that translates. Her ability to handle a basketball is remarkable.”
Berry said Cox’s teammates sense the ease with which she plays the game and it translates to their performances, especially in close games and situations. But Cox said while outside she might seem at ease, before the game begins, there’s a lot more going on inside.
“Starting off with my eighth-grade year, playing in the Final Four, I was very, very nervous,” she said. “I’m still nervous, but I’m more comfortable with it now. Now it feels good to be leading the team. The calm has always been there. I’m nervous before the games, but then as soon as [there’s a] jump ball, it just kind of goes away and adrenaline kicks in and I don’t really think about it anymore. It just kind of happened.”
Cox has trained for this moment since she was a youngster, when she played basketball in the neighborhood against boys who were older than her and whose skill sets were more advanced. But in doing so, she learned and she improved and she has used that knowledge throughout her career.
“Ever since I started playing when I was in kindergarten, I just really enjoyed playing,” she said. “I’d go to practice and then go home and play by myself out front in the yard. It was just always a lot of fun. … It’s been a lot of hours out in the driveway, listening to music, especially during the offseason. That’s when I usually get most of the shooting in because we’re practicing every day and I don’t have as much time to do it during the season. In the offseason, I’m out in my driveway all the time.”
The game is still fun, she said, and she wants the fun to continue for two more games. Two more wins. And if the game comes down to needing a basket in the final seconds, there’s a good chance Cox will be taking that shot, and Berry believes there’s a good chance she’ll make it.
“She doesn’t worry about the last shot or how many she’s missed,” Berry said. “She’s just concentrating on the next shot. She’s already forgotten about the last shot or the last play or any mistakes she’s made or the score. She just stays in the moment. You have to bet on her for that reason. No matter what has already happened, you have to believe something good is going to happen when the ball is in her hands because she has proven it over and over again, and it’s because she has that confidence in herself.”
And just like when she was 10 years old, her coach is still keeping an eye on her, along with everyone else watching McGill games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.