For the first time in school history, the McGill-Toolen boys’ team captured the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state indoor track championship.
The Yellow Jackets were the only team from the Lagniappe coverage area to claim a state crown, though several schools fared well.
Shemar Welch helped lead the McGill charge as he finished first in three events — high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Andrew Burchett finished first in the 400-meter and 800-meter runs (Class 1A-3A boys), while Morgan Davis of Saraland finished first in the 60-meter dash and long jump and joined teammates Mikkyah Blackston, Ryan Williams and Breelyn Jones in winning the 4x200-meter relay (Class 6A girls).
Other area athletes to claim first-place finishes at the state meet, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex, included St. Paul’s’ Janie Ford in the triple jump (6A girls), Charles Perry of UMS-Wright in the 800-meter run (6A boys), Stone Smith of St. Paul’s in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs (6A boys), Joshua Holston of UMS-Wright in the pole vault (6A boys), Lily Zlab of Gulf Shores in the high jump and Lydia Reno of Gulf Shores in the shot put (4A-5A girls), Cameron Ossler of Elberta in the 60-meter hurdles and high jump (4A-5A boys), Destiny Roper of Foley in the 60-meter run (7A girls) and Zi’morah Foster of Foley in the long jump (7A girls).
In girls’ team competition, Cottage Hill Christian finished 11th in 1A-3A, with St. Paul’s taking fourth, Saraland finishing fifth, McGill taking sixth, UMS ninth and Bayside Academy 13th in Class 6A. In Class 4A-5A, Satsuma finished 10th, Gulf Shores 11th, Mobile Christian 23rd and Elberta 32nd, with Foley finishing fourth and Baker taking 15th place in Class 7A.
In boys’ competition, aside from McGill claiming the top spot in 6A, St. Paul’s was fourth, UMS was sixth, Saraland seventh, Spanish Fort finished 15th, Murphy was 16th and Bayside 19th. In Class 1A-3A, St. Luke’s took eighth and Cottage Hill was 26th, while in Class 4A-5A, Elberta was sixth and Mobile Christian was seventh. In Class 7A, Foley placed 12th and Fairhope 18th.
The first-place teams in girls’ competition include Altamont (1A-3A), Lawrence County (4A-5A), Mountain Brook (6A) and Hoover. In boys’ competition, the top teams were Cold Springs (1A-4A), Scottsboro (4A-5A), McGill (6A) and Hoover (7A).
Here is a list of athletes that placed in the top three spots in their respective events:
GIRLS
CLASS 1A-3A: 400-m: 2. Jessie Gibbs, Cottage Hill.
CLASS 4A-5A: 60-m: 2. Presleigh Montalvo, Satsuma; high jump: 1. Lily Zlab, Foley; long jump: 2. Presleigh Montalvo, Satsuma; shot put: 1. Lydia Reno, Gulf Shores.
CLASS 6A: 60-m: 1. Morgan Davis, Saraland; 800-m: 3. Abby Ferlise, McGill; 600-m hurdles: 2. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s; 4x200-m relay: 1. Saraland (Ryan Williams, Mikkyah Blackston, Breelyn Jones, Morgan Davis); 4x400-m relay: 3. Saraland (Chelsea Watson, Samyria Mason, Mikkyah Blackston, Breelyn Jones); 4x800-m relay: 2. McGill (Elizabeth Porr, Lexi Bolton, Anna Adams, Abby Ferlise); high jump: 2. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s, 3. Olivia Moore, UMS; pole vault: 2. Madeline McMurphy, UMS, T3. Hannah McConnell, UMS, T3. Sadie Carrington, St. Paul’s; long jump: 1. Morgan Davis, Saraland, 2. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s; triple jump: 1. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s.
CLASS 7A: 60-m: 1. Destiny Roper, Foley; 4x200-m relay: 3. Foley (Zi’morah Foster, Aliyah Williams, Hope Collins, Destiny Roper); long jump: 1. Zi’morah Foster, Foley; shot put: 3. Emily Wolf, Foley.
BOYS
CLASS 1A-3A: 400-m: 1. Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s; 800-m: 1. Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s; shot put: 2. Alex Prieto, St. Luke’s.
CLASS 4A-5A: 60-m: 3. Gavin Weinshenker, Mobile Christian; 60-m hurdles: 1. Cameron Ossler, Elberta; 4x400-m relay: 3. Elberta (Rosson Duplesis, David Gee, Charlie Woerner, Cameron Ossler); high jump: 1. Cameron Ossler, Elberta.
CLASS 6A: 60-m: 2. Ryan Williams, Saraland; 400-m: 2. Ryan Williams, Saraland; 800-m: 1. Charles Perry, UMS, 2. Evan Wrights, St. Paul’s; 1,600-m: 1. Stone Smith, St. Paul’s, 2. Charles Perry, UMS; 3,200-m: 1. Stone Smith, St. Paul’s, 3. Charles Perry, UMS; 60-m hurdles: 2. Anthony Eager, McGill; 4x800-m relay: 3. St. Paul’s (Evan Wrights, Stone Smith, Jonathan Rush, Haydn Sayner Oubre); high jump: 1. Shemar Welch, McGill, 2. Ryan Williams, Saraland; long jump: 1. Shemar Welch, McGill; triple jump: 1. Shemar Welch, McGill; pole vault: 1. Joshua Holston, UMS, 2. Brooks Gibson, McGill, 3. Heath Whigham, McGill; shot put: 2. Michael Davis, McGill.
CLASS 7A: 60-m: 3. Perry Thompson, Foley.
