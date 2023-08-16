When David Faulkner arrived at McGill-Toolen as the Yellow Jackets’ new football head coach he soon positioned himself in his office to watch video of the team’s 2022 season to get a feel for the roster he was inheriting. As he watched videos of the defense he noticed the player wearing the No. 55 jersey.
Faulkner would learn he was watching defensive end Trey Waters, a senior on this year’s team, and he liked what he saw from the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder.
“Trey’s kind of a throwback football player, a real tough, physical kid,” Faulkner said in describing Waters, who will be one of the Yellow Jackets’ defensive leaders this season. “He doesn’t have all the athletic skills that you see with these 4-star and 5-star guys, but he’s a real instinctual football player who has great toughness, great leadership ability and really is the catalyst of our defense and the kind of cornerstone that you’d want to build a defense around.
“He runs well. He’s probably a little undersized for the position than you would usually be looking at, but I think he has great instincts, he finds the ball and he’s a tough, physical player. He runs pretty good. I think he can definitely be a sideline-to-sideline presence for us and he also has that physical presence in the box versus the run.”
Taking over a program that posted a 5-5 record and failed to make the state playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, and playing in one of the most competitive regions in Class 6A, Faulkner said it’s important to find players who are going to step forward and take on leadership roles, and Waters has done that heading into this season.
“Anytime you transition into a new coach or a new coaching staff, I think you’ve got to have, from your leaders and your best players, you’ve got to have great buy-in from them,” Faulkner said. “I think his buying in and his commitment to us has been great and it’s been a great bridge for us to the other kids. He’s played a really key role to the other kids buying into what we’re trying to do.”
Waters said Faulkner and his staff have come in and established a new attitude and approach and the players are simply following that lead. He added he expects good things to come from the work that is taking place and the changes being implemented.
“Coach David Faulkner has given us a great staff and we have a great defensive coordinator in Coach [Tracy] Buckhannon and I think we’ll do great this year,” Waters said. “Defense wins games, as does offense, but defense is what really pushes us through. … I think as Coach Faulkner says, we may not have all that we want but we have all that we need.”
Waters said he’s been playing football since the first grade and he has always been a defensive player, either linebacker or defensive end, though he spent a short time at tight end. Without question, defense is his favorite position, regardless of the particulars as to where he lines up to start a play.
“I like defense because you get to hit people. You get to tackle them,” he said. “Football is the best sport. You get to run and you get to hit and take people to the ground.”
Faulkner said the Yellow Jackets will be similar to what was run last season in terms of schematics, based on an odd-man front and the base installation and calls, but the specifics will change each week based on the opponent.
Waters said he expects big things this season.
“McGill has always been a great school. To see what we’ve done in the past … it gives us motivation to be successful again,” he said.
