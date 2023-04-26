Colin McKern’s work life has come full circle. A former assistant pro at Azalea City Golf Course under Sonny Delchamps and later under Lawrence Auer, McKern was recently named the course’s head pro upon Auer’s retirement.
He arrived at the course in 2000 to work for Delchamps and remained when Auer took over as head pro. After earning his Class A Professional Golfers Association (PGA) license in 2007, McKern accepted the job as head pro at Perdido Bay for a year before being hired in the same position at Vestavia Country Club in Birmingham.
Four years ago, he returned as Auer’s assistant again and after a year faced some serious health issues. McKern says Azalea City and the people there, employees and those who play there regularly, saved his life.
“‘Honored’ would be the word I’d use to describe it,” he said when asked how it feels to be the guy in charge at Azalea City. “I started my career here in 2000. … This place is special to me and always has been. It’s special for me to bookend my career here. Sometimes you end up in the place you’re supposed to be, even if you take a round-about way to get there and that’s kind of how I feel.”
McKern said when he and Auer talked about him returning four years ago, Auer said he was hiring McKern to be his replacement when he decided to retire. That’s how things unfolded. Auer’s last day working at Azalea City was March 31 and McKern was officially named head pro on April 8.
“There weren’t many assistant jobs I would have taken but this was certainly one of them,” McKern said. “I got to work with Lawrence again and not only was he a good boss, but he was a good friend for a long time. It was an easy transition when I came back because we had the same computer system from when I was here before. We had the same guys coming in at the same time and it didn’t take me long to remember everybody’s name. So it was like coming home. When I got sick a year after I was here, this place helped me get through that a lot. They really did. They were very supportive. It worked out really nicely.”
McKern said there won’t be many changes made under his direction. He considers it more in line with if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
“I want to stay true to our mission statement here, which is affordable golf in a friendly environment,” he said. I think it’s important to treat this golf course as a city park and keep it affordable for the citizens as well as visitors and also keep the quality of the golf course up in the meantime. That’s a tight wire to walk, but I think that’s how this place needs to be looked at. … We have a pretty tight-knit core of golfers, but in seven to 10 different groups. … I don’t think there are a lot of public golf courses that have that. They are loyal and they love this place so I feel it’s my job to help them love it.”
The special connection McKern has to Azalea City makes it a special place for him to work, and that feeling is something he said he doesn’t expect to dissipate.
“Part of the reason I wanted to be the next guy is I didn’t want someone else to come in here and mess it up,” McKern said. “I think the core values need to be protected. We opened in 1957 and that’s a long time ago now. It won’t be long, we’ll be approaching 75 years. This piece of property in Mobile, if you’re standing on the 10th tee, that view is hard to beat if you’re not in a building. It’s one of the highest points in the city.
“We not only have a special place here, we’ve got special people and the city has treated it right and hopefully will continue to do so.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.