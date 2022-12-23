Stillman Hall of Fame

Prichard native Dr. Jamila McKinnis Riley is among six members of the Class of 2023, the inaugural class of the Stillman College Athletics Hall of Fame. McKinnis Riley, a standout basketball and volleyball player at the school, joins athletes Jeffrey Henderson (track) and Chester Hightower (track/football) and coaches Dr. Richard Cosby (baseball), Donny Crawford (baseball) and William Riley (men’s and women’s tennis) in the inaugural class. The class will be officially inducted at an honorees’ breakfast on Feb. 17 at the school’s Wynn Center Presentation Room at 8:30 a.m. and will be recognized again at halftime of that day’s basketball game against Talladega College.

McKinnis Riley, a 2012 graduate, scored more than 1,000 kills in women's volleyball and more than 1,000 points in women's basketball. She was twice named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC ) women's volleyball Player of the Year in 2009 and 2011. She was a three-time first-team All-SIAC selection and was a second-team selection in 2010. As a senior in 2011, she led the SIAC with 545 kills and a .375 hitting percentage. She also had 417 assists, 328 digs, 63 blocks and 62 service aces while helping Stillman to a program-best 20 wins. Her .938 hitting percentage (15 kills, 0 errors, 16 total attacks) against Miles College in September 2009, remains a Stillman record.McKinnis Riley was also a two-time All-SIAC selection in women's basketball and she was a two-time recipient of the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Awards, sponsored by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, to honor students of color who have excelled in the classroom as well as on the athletic field. McKinnis Riley followed her Stillman career by graduating with honors from Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in 2017 and currently serves the Mobile area as a dental specialist.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

