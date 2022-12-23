Prichard native Dr. Jamila McKinnis Riley is among six members of the Class of 2023, the inaugural class of the Stillman College Athletics Hall of Fame. McKinnis Riley, a standout basketball and volleyball player at the school, joins athletes Jeffrey Henderson (track) and Chester Hightower (track/football) and coaches Dr. Richard Cosby (baseball), Donny Crawford (baseball) and William Riley (men’s and women’s tennis) in the inaugural class. The class will be officially inducted at an honorees’ breakfast on Feb. 17 at the school’s Wynn Center Presentation Room at 8:30 a.m. and will be recognized again at halftime of that day’s basketball game against Talladega College.
McKinnis Riley, a 2012 graduate, scored more than 1,000 kills in women's volleyball and more than 1,000 points in women's basketball. She was twice named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC ) women's volleyball Player of the Year in 2009 and 2011. She was a three-time first-team All-SIAC selection and was a second-team selection in 2010. As a senior in 2011, she led the SIAC with 545 kills and a .375 hitting percentage. She also had 417 assists, 328 digs, 63 blocks and 62 service aces while helping Stillman to a program-best 20 wins. Her .938 hitting percentage (15 kills, 0 errors, 16 total attacks) against Miles College in September 2009, remains a Stillman record.McKinnis Riley was also a two-time All-SIAC selection in women's basketball and she was a two-time recipient of the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Awards, sponsored by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, to honor students of color who have excelled in the classroom as well as on the athletic field. McKinnis Riley followed her Stillman career by graduating with honors from Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in 2017 and currently serves the Mobile area as a dental specialist.
RAMS’ MCKENNA HONORED
University of Mobile player Ezra McKenna was named the Southern states Athletic Conference (SSAC) men's basketball Player of the Week last week after leading the Rams to a 2-0 record in conference play. The award is based on performances for the week of Dec. 12-18. McKenna, in his second year with Mobile, put together an impressive week that saw the Rams finish 2-0 against conference opponents at home. His play was highlighted by a 34-point performance against Brewton-Parker College on Dec. 17. McKenna's 34 points is a new career-high and is the first time in more than a decade a player from Mobile has scored 34 points. He shot 75 percent from the floor and made 15 of 18 free throw attempts. Overall, McKenna went 16 of 21 in both games from the floor. McKenna's weekly conference honor is the first this season for Mobile and just the fourth time in the past three seasons a Rams player has won the award. The sophomore forward from Ft. Walton Beach averaged 24.5 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 76 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free throw line. He now leads Mobile in scoring, averaging more than 15 points per game, and is 0.8 rebounds shy of averaging a double-double on the season. He has recorded six double-doubles in 11 games played.
SHC PLANS BEACH VB CAMPS
The Spring Hill College (SHC) beach volleyball team will host winter beach volleyball camps for high school and middle school students at the Jim & Betty Walsh Beach Volleyball Facility Dec. 28-29. Middle schoolers (5th-8th grade) can attend two training sessions (2.5 hours each) on Dec. 28-29 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for $100. High school students (9th-12th grade) can attend two training sessions (2.5 hours each) on the same days from 1:30-4 p.m., and will receive a tour of the campus after training for the registration price of $100. The camps are designed for athletes with or without prior beach volleyball experience ready to take their game to the next level. Camp sessions will focus on developing specific volleyball footwork, technique and strategy, both offensively and defensively. Campers will have the opportunity to work with SHC coaches and current players. Those who attend are encouraged to wear spandex, shorts, leggings or sweatpants, a t-shirt and sandals. They will also need to bring a towel, sunscreen, sunglasses, water, snacks and sand socks. Full schedules for each camp can be found online.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
