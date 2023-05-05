The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) has scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new on-campus stadiums at LeFlore, Vigor, Davidson and B.C. Rain in the coming days.
The stadiums, all of which cost in the $5.5 million range to construct, will be ready for use with the 2023 football season that begins in August.
The ceremonies at LeFlore and Vigor will take place on Wednesday, May 10, with the ribbon-cutting at LeFlore set for 10 a.m. and the Vigor ceremony set to begin at 1:30 p.m. The Davidson ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at 9 a.m., with the ceremony at B.C. Rain scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 22.
These are the first of the recently planned MCPSS stadiums to be opened. MCPSS has also stated it plans to build stadiums for Williamson and Murphy as well, the only remaining schools in the school system that do not have an on-campus or designated stadiums for home games. Other MCPSS members including Theodore, Alma Bryant, Mary G. Montgomery, Blount and Baker already have on-campus stadiums.
The ceremonies will take place during school hours, and as such, will not be open to the public, according to a MCPSS press release. Some of the schools will play spring football games or jamborees at their new stadiums later this month, giving the public an opportunity to view the stadium prior to the 2023 football season.
The MCPSS announced in May of 2021 its plans to build on-campus stadiums for schools that previously played home games at other venues, including Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex. In the past, some games were played at Prichard Stadium, which is no longer in use by area schools for football games based on several issues with the facility.
The ribbon-cutting ceremonies will signal a new era for MCPSS schools, not only for football, but other sports as well, including soccer and track and field. The schools not only will have a home field on campus but will be able to generate more revenue via concessions, parking and ticket sales and other sources, instead of renting a facility.
The stadiums will also be available for other events that could include graduation ceremonies, concerts, and the like. The MCPSS press release said the new stadiums “will benefit all students, including football teams, marching bands, cheerleaders, soccer teams, track teams, JROTC members, and more.”
At each of the ribbon-cutting ceremonies the band from each school will march onto the field. MCPSS Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill and the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners members will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at each stadium.
The stadiums have seating for home and visiting teams and feature artificial turf field with each school’s name in the endzones and logo on the 50-yard line. The stadiums have a multi-room press box, state-of-the-art sound system; the latest technology including building automation and LED lighting, and dual concessions and restrooms to accommodate both the home and visitor sides.
Plans for stadiums at Williamson and Murphy are currently on hold. MCPSS and city of Mobile officials agreed on a 99-year lease for property adjacent to the school where the stadium would be built, but approval must first be secured from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and there is uncertainty as to that timeline.
What has delayed plans on building a stadium for Murphy is a lack of land available on campus large enough to build a stadium. School board members have said purchasing land near the school is a possibility, but no property has been discovered at this time.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
HB 401, introduced into the state legislature last Thursday, April 27, would expand the state obscenity law to prohibit drag queen or king shows in public schools, public libraries or any other public place minors would be present.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.