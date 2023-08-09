The annual Mobile County and Baldwin County High School Football Media Days were held last week, with Baldwin County teams gathering at Bryant Bank in Daphne on Monday and Mobile County teams meeting at iHeart studios in Mobile Wednesday and Thursday.
Each of the teams was represented by the head coach and at least two players. Expectations for the upcoming season were addressed and other information was also provided during each team’s session of approximately 20 minutes with members of the media. Here is a sampling:
Davidson head coach Rick Cauley said he has lost 75 pounds since February. Asked his secret, Cauley said he has been on a “meat only” diet, which includes cutting out bread. He said he also wakes up at 4 a.m. each day to exercise and he’s in bed by 8:30 p.m. Reminded that games kick off at 7 p.m., he said he would stay up later on Friday nights.
Vigor’s Micah DeBose has several scholarship offers from big-time college football programs. He has committed to sign with Georgia, but asked about his recruitment and where it stands, DeBose said, “I’m not signed so I’m dating Georgia. I’m not married to Georgia yet.” He admitted Ohio State is high on his list, one of the top two, and it remains in the running for his services. Alabama has also made DeBose a priority. He is a 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior offensive lineman who has two high school seasons remaining. DeBose is a five-star recruit and added his recruitment is “still open” and that he continues to “talk to a lot of coaches.”
LeFlore’s football team is one of four Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) members that will open the season with a new on-campus stadium this season. LeFlore was the first of the four — including Vigor, B.C. Rain and Davidson — to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the facility. Head coach Renardo Jackson said the players are excited to have the new stadium and play true home games. It also gives the team a place to practice. The stadium was built on the site of the Rattlers’ former practice field, so during construction the team had to find alternate places to practice. There is no official name for the stadium yet but Jackson said he and the players have a name for the facility they have begun to use — the Snake Pit.
Vigor head coach Markus Cook was asked about moving the “Battle of Prichard” rivalry game with Blount to open the season to Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, which was recently purchased by the MCPSS from the city of Mobile. It is a home game for the Wolves, who have a brand new stadium, one many in the community were excited about opening with the Battle of Prichard. Commenting on moving the game, which will be played on Saturday, Aug. 26, because games were already scheduled at Ladd-Peebles the two previous nights, Cook said he and his team have no control over those decisions and they will play the game wherever they are told to play. Cook also said the game, which originally was to start at 5 p.m., will now start at 7 p.m.
Baker head coach Steve Normand was asked about a particular piece of jewelry he was wearing on his right hand at media days. It was a Batman ring. He admitted to being a huge Batman fan, beginning with the comic book and watching the “Batman” TV show starring Adam West when he was growing up. Asked to name his favorite actor to play Batman in recent movies, Normand chose Christian Bale.
Orange Beach head coach Jamey DuBose said he has lost four assistant coaches from last year’s staff and those coaches haven’t been replaced. He said he likes the smaller staff arrangement and believes it can be beneficial. The roster is also smaller this year, and younger. A year ago he said he had 70 players on the roster while currently, he has just 60 players and only 24 of those are seniors or juniors.
St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers knows about small rosters and senior classes. He said his team has just nine seniors this year. “We’re young, but it’s a good young.” The Cardinals missed making the Class 4A playoffs the past two seasons by tiebreakers.
