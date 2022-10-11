The Mary G. Montgomery football team has made quite a turnaround this season. The Vikings started the year 0-4, losing their first three games by a combined six points, including two one-point losses in overtime. Following last Friday night’s 37-20 victory over Baker on the Vikings’ home field, they have now won four straight and have placed themselves in contention for one of the four Class 7A, Region 1 playoff spots, though there is still work to do to make that happen.
The turnaround and Friday’s win, which ended a 12-game losing streak to Baker that began in the 2010 season, earned MGM the Lagniappe Team of the Week award. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
The Vikings trailed Baker 20-14 early in the third period, but took advantage of five turnovers by the Hornets, including three in the fourth quarter, to score 17 points in the final period after tying the game 20-20 late in the third quarter.
Not only did the victory end a 12-game losing skid to Baker, but it gave the Vikings their fourth win of the season. MGM hasn’t won four games in a season since 2018 when it went 4-6. If the Vikings earn a playoff spot, it will mark the first playoff appearance for the program since 2002. Should MGM make the playoffs and win its first-round game, it will mark the first playoff victory in school history. The Vikings are 0-7 in previous playoff appearances.
As for Friday’s win against Baker, head coach Zach Golson said he was proud of his team’s performance.
“After watching the [game] film today what really stuck out was we really played good team football, complementary football,” Golson said. “It wasn’t perfect by any means, and that’s a credit to Baker. They have a good team that makes things difficult. But we played well in all phases.”
Golson said he was pleased with the Vikings’ special teams play, although they gave up a long punt return for a touchdown. He said the MGM special teams made a couple of key field goals and also produced some effective kick returns of their own, while keeping pressure on Baker’s punter throughout the game, often affecting his punts. The defense gave up a few things, Golson said, but that is to be expected against a talented quarterback like the Hornets’ Josh Flowers. The big thing concerning the defense was it created five turnovers and tackled well for the most part.
“But the biggest thing I saw overall was just finishing better. The fourth quarter in those first few games we just didn’t quit,” he said. “I think everybody wanted to win so bad that instead of focusing on doing your job we were focusing on winning. Now I think guys are trusting in each other and trusting what we’re teaching and we’re letting our fundamentals take over and we’re making some big plays down the stretch.”
Golson said the offense has been efficient and is providing a good balance between the running game and the passing attack. He noted that while the offense wasn’t dominant against Baker, it was effective and produced the occasional explosive play that helped the Vikings keep up offensively, especially in the first three periods. He credited quarterback Jared Hollins for doing a good job of distributing the ball and making good decisions. He also noted receiver James Bolton caught a pair of Hollins’ passes for touchdowns.
The Vikings now prepare for a visit from Daphne, which will be a key Region 1 matchup. MGM carries a 4-4 overall record and a 3-2 Region 1 mark into the game. That puts the Vikings in a tie with Baker for fourth place, trailing Daphne (3-4 overall), Fairhope and Foley, all of which are 3-1 in region matchups and tied for first place heading into this week’s games.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
