Mary Montgomery vs Farihope Football

Mary G. Montgomery QB Jared Hollins

 Scott Donaldson

The Mary G. Montgomery football team has made quite a turnaround this season. The Vikings started the year 0-4, losing their first three games by a combined six points, including two one-point losses in overtime. Following last Friday night’s 37-20 victory over Baker on the Vikings’ home field, they have now won four straight and have placed themselves in contention for one of the four Class 7A, Region 1 playoff spots, though there is still work to do to make that happen.

The turnaround and Friday’s win, which ended a 12-game losing streak to Baker that began in the 2010 season, earned MGM the Lagniappe Team of the Week award. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

