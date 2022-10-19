MGM Mary G Montgomery
The turnaround for the Mary G. Montgomery football team isn’t just a five-week roll; the Vikings have made a program flip as well. The team that posted an 0-10 record a year ago, winning just 27 games the previous 10 seasons combined, has now won five straight games after starting the season 0-4.

Along the way of the current win streak, the Vikings, who lost their first three games by a total of six points, including a pair of one-point overtime losses, ended a 12-game losing skid to Baker last week and captured their first-ever win over Daphne last Friday at home in a 14-9 decision.

