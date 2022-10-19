The turnaround for the Mary G. Montgomery football team isn’t just a five-week roll; the Vikings have made a program flip as well. The team that posted an 0-10 record a year ago, winning just 27 games the previous 10 seasons combined, has now won five straight games after starting the season 0-4.
Along the way of the current win streak, the Vikings, who lost their first three games by a total of six points, including a pair of one-point overtime losses, ended a 12-game losing skid to Baker last week and captured their first-ever win over Daphne last Friday at home in a 14-9 decision.
The victory assured MGM a spot in this year’s Class 7A state playoffs. It will mark the first time the Vikings have appeared in the postseason since 2002.
The win over Daphne earned MGM the Lagniappe Team of the Week honor for the second consecutive week. The Lagniappe Team of the Week is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ll be honest with you, I was a little speechless,” MGM head coach Zach Golson said when asked to describe the moment following last Friday night’s game in which his team locked up a playoff spot. “It was a surreal moment, really. All the work that had gone into that game in particular and into everything. When you earn a playoff spot for the first time in 20 years, I think it was just a surreal moment.
“You think back to all of the things that led up to that moment. Obviously, playing against Daphne where we just came from [Golson was offensive coordinator for the Trojans prior to accepting the MGM position] made it even more emotional probably. … It was a grind of a game, very much a defensive battle. Figuring out a way to win a game like that was a great moment I thought for our staff and our kids.”
Golson said he is happy to see his players enjoy some success based on their past experiences and all the work they put forth in getting ready for this season.
“I’ve said this a few times, but seeing our freshman team go undefeated, our JV team go 4-3, and honestly, so much has been done to our facilities, there have been a lot of parents and community members who have stepped forward and helped with that,” Golson said. “We had a really good vision of what we wanted it all to look like, and some of it is things you can’t even see that have been great upgrades — the interior of our locker room, the coaches’ offices, some things that have helped us get a little more competitive with 7A football.”
The Vikings punched their ticket for the playoffs with a strong defensive performance against Daphne and just the right amount of offensive punch, which included holding the football for more than eight minutes late in the game, keeping the ball away from the Trojans’ offense.
“There’s a lot of excitement and we’ve had a lot of people reach out and say just how thankful they are and how excited they are and how they can’t wait to get back out and watch us play again,” Golson said. “We’re a good group to watch play. Our defense plays the game the right way — fast and physical — and our offense is pretty fun to watch most of the time. … We’re able to be balanced, we can run it and throw and we’ve got a bunch of guys who can make plays. Our quarterback is a really good player and he’s fun to watch and our offensive line is good. … We’re playing the game the right way.
“Our community is excited. They love football here. And when you’re having success, it makes it even more fun.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
