Mary G. Montgomery (MGM) and Gulf Shores both jumped up four spots to No. 4 in their respective classifications in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll.

MGM, ranked No. 8 last week, used its victory over then-No. 9-ranked Foley, to move up to the No. 4 ranking in the Class 7A poll. Likewise, Gulf Shores used its win over then-No. 3-ranked Faith Academy, to move from No. 8 to No. 4 in the Class 5A poll this week.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

