Mary G. Montgomery (MGM) and Gulf Shores both jumped up four spots to No. 4 in their respective classifications in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll.
MGM, ranked No. 8 last week, used its victory over then-No. 9-ranked Foley, to move up to the No. 4 ranking in the Class 7A poll. Likewise, Gulf Shores used its win over then-No. 3-ranked Faith Academy, to move from No. 8 to No. 4 in the Class 5A poll this week.
In other upward movement in the ASWA poll involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area, Baker, which received votes but was not ranked last week, is ranked No. 10 in the 7A poll this week.
Saraland, now 3-0 on the season, held its spot as the top-ranked team in Class 6A and Mobile Christian remains ranked No. 2 in Class 3A. In all 15 teams from the area are either ranked or received votes in this week’s poll.
In 7A, Foley received votes but is not ranked this week, while Fairhope also received votes. Theodore held its No. 8 ranking in the 6A poll while Spanish Fort and St. Paul’s received votes. In 5A, UMS-Wright held its No. 6 ranking and Faith Academy fell to a tie for the No. 7 spot. Vigor received votes. Bayside Academy, with an overtime victory over St. Michael last week, received votes in the 4A poll and St. Luke’s, riding a 3-0 record, received votes in the 2A poll.
Other than Saraland, this week’s top-ranked teams include Thompson (7A), Pleasant Grove (5A), Andalusia (4A), Mars Hill Bible (3A), B.B. Comer (2A), Leroy (1A) and Glenwood (Alabama Independent School Association).
