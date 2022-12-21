Over an eight-day period in December, I attended three football games at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
My overriding conclusion from the football palooza was that South Alabama and Mobile were big winners.
None of the games featured the South Alabama Jaguars, but all three events were great for the university and its football program.
First was the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Most of the best players from both states spent the week in Mobile and on campus at South Alabama. Players, coaches, parents and fans from both states marveled at what South Alabama has built.
Alabama won the game 14-10 with two late touchdowns and a starring performance from future Clemson Tiger defensive lineman Peter Woods of Thompson.
As soon as those all-stars left town, players arrived for the annual North-South All-Star game, featuring the stars from the northern half of the state against those from the southern half. From the day they arrived, the South team had a plan and a mindset to win the game. Led by head coach Erik Speakman of Opelika, the South team treated the week and the game like the Super Bowl. It showed in their 42-7 blowout that would have been a shutout if not for a North touchdown on the last play of the game.
The South team featured four future South Alabama Jaguars playing in their future home stadium — UMS-Wright running back Cole Blaylock, Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson, McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager and Bob Jones quarterback Gio Lopez. The star of the show was Orange Beach defensive back Chris Pearson, who scored on an interception return and a punt return while recording nine tackles. Pearson entered the game as a UAB commit but then committed to Houston the following day. When I asked him after the game who his dream school would be, he said, “Tell Auburn to hit me up. Hugh Freeze, give me a call.”
Nineteen hours after the North-South game ended, the LendingTree Bowl kicked off on the same field. The Southern Miss win over Rice turned out to be one of the best bowl games of the season and one of the most memorable in a long line of thrillers in Mobile’s bowl. Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. ran for 329 yards on only 21 carries (an average of 15.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also completed two passes, including an 18-yard touchdown.
The 329 yards are the most in the history of any bowl game.
The Golden Eagles scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win 38-24 but Gore’s performance is the reason the 2022 LendingTree Bowl will be remembered forever.
Even before kickoff, fans and family members from both teams were marveling at the football complex at South Alabama. The reaction to the LED light show after the first long touchdown of the game was something to behold. We shouldn’t take for granted what a cool experience it is to attend a game on campus at South Alabama.
The entire week made me proud of Mobile.
Danny Corte and the Mobile Sports Authority have done a great job in attracting events to the city and then treated people in a way that makes them want to keep coming back.
LendingTree Bowl President Jerry Silverstein and Executive Director Sherrie Dial do a great job hosting the teams and fans in town. While other bowls do very little to make the week memorable and entertaining for the visiting teams, the LendingTree Bowl is recognized as one of the best in the country in providing entertainment and showing off the city of Mobile.
And everyone associated with South Alabama went above and beyond to make sure all three games were a success.
By doing that, they shed a positive light on Mobile, the University of South Alabama and the Jaguar football program.
The three-game stretch over eight days was a huge success because of the commitment of so many people.
The next time we’re in Hancock Whitney Stadium for a football game, the surging South Alabama Jaguars will be back home for what could be an even better season in 2023. Don’t miss out on the fun.
