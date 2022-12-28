Cole Blaylock 4

UMS-WRIGHT RB Cole Blaylock

 BY MIKE KITTRELL

The first day of the NCAA’s early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when players could sign grants-in-aid to continue their football careers at the college level, arrived with several athletes from the Lagniappe coverage area making their choices known and signing on the dotted line.

At least a dozen players from the area and one former prep player, took advantage of the first day athletes could sign with their college choices. Others are expected to sign either within the coming days or during the February signing period.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.