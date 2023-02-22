While much will be the same in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) softball competition this season in the Lagniappe coverage area, there will be some noticeable changes.
Orange Beach, which won Class 1A state titles the past two seasons, the school’s first two seasons of competition, will seek a third straight state crown, but this year it will be as a Class 4A team as the school moved up three classification spots in the recent AHSAA realignment. Tony Scarbrough, the Hall of Fame coach who won seven state titles at Baker — three in slowpitch, four in fastpitch — announced his retirement shortly after last season. The retirement lasted only a few days, ending when he was named the new softball coach at Foley.
As usual, the competition level in all classifications in the area is expected to be strong. And Orange Beach is aiming to continue its success.
“We graduated two seniors from last year, centerfielder [Krystin Kennell] and second baseman [Madison Cogswell], so those are the two we’ve got to replace,” Makos head coach Shane Alexander said. “But we’ve got some young kids who are ready to step into those roles. This is the first year we’ve had to replace anybody.
“We move up to 4A this year, and that’s going to be different. But your expectations and our standards are the same. We’re just going to go back to work and keep working. We don’t change our expectations and we don’t lower our standards. They understand that. They work hard; they’ve been really working hard.”
Orange Beach has won its titles with a young roster and this year will be no different as five Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) all-state players return — Ava Hood (freshman), first-team designated hitter; K.G. Favors (sophomore), first-team pitcher; Justine Henderson (sophomore), first-team pitcher; Daigle Wilson (sophomore), second-team infielder; Teagan Revette (freshman), honorable mention designated hitter.
While the move to Class 4A is a challenge, Alexander said he looks forward to seeing how his team will respond.
“To be honest with you, we haven’t talked a whole lot about it,” he said. “We’ve been more focused on ourselves these past four or five weeks or however long it’s been. I’m sure there will be a time when we’ll sit down and talk, but right now we’re just focused on ourselves. We’re still going to play upper-level competition, so that’s nothing new. We’re still going to go play the [Class] 6As and 7As. The area has changed, the regionals are going to change, but we really haven’t crossed that bridge yet of talking to them about what they could possibly see.”
Alexander added, “There’s good teams [in the area]. Here in Baldwin County, there’s good competition. Being so far down south we go into the Pensacola area a little bit. This year we’re going to play Pace — they’re ranked No. 9 in the country, I think, and they have that LSU commit at pitcher and another Florida State commit. There are good teams over there that we’re going to play. We’re going to Biloxi to play some. If they are out there, we’re going to go play them. That’s kind of been our mentality. We’ll play anybody, anywhere. But there’s good softball down here.”
Scarbrough, who carries a career won-lost record of 1,729-550 into the season, said he has been happy with what he has seen from his new team thus far.
“We’ve got great facilities, the kids have a great attitude, but I’ve got about a half-dozen injuries right now, which is a problem,” he said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s the kind of challenge that you want to accept. … Their attitude is great and the kids are working hard. I’ve had no problems attitude-wise. They’ve been awesome.”
Last season, Orange Beach was the only program from this area to win a state title, while in 2021 Orange Beach and Satsuma (Class 5A) won crowns. COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, but since 2007 the state champions from this area include Fairhope (7A, 2018), Baker (7A, 2015), Baker (6A, 2007) and Gulf Shores (5A, 2007).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
