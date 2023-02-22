Yellow Softball on the Infield

Yellow Softball on the Infield Dirt

 By Tommy Hicks

While much will be the same in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) softball competition this season in the Lagniappe coverage area, there will be some noticeable changes.

Orange Beach, which won Class 1A state titles the past two seasons, the school’s first two seasons of competition, will seek a third straight state crown, but this year it will be as a Class 4A team as the school moved up three classification spots in the recent AHSAA realignment. Tony Scarbrough, the Hall of Fame coach who won seven state titles at Baker — three in slowpitch, four in fastpitch — announced his retirement shortly after last season. The retirement lasted only a few days, ending when he was named the new softball coach at Foley.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

