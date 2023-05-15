Mobile’s postseason bowl game is undergoing another name change. The game known as the LendingTree Bowl for the past four seasons will now be the 68 Ventures Bowl, officials with the game announced Monday morning.
Bowl coordinators and the ESPN/NFL offices released the official sponsorship announcement this week. The official date of the bowl game will be released sometime later this month.
"We've had a long history of great title sponsors and are thrilled to have 68 Ventures joining us. The sponsorship by 68 Ventures will allow the Bowl to continue and increase our year-round charitable efforts in the community, and this partnership will allow both organizations to elevate and grow our local community involvement and impact." said Jerry Silverstein, bowl president.
"We are thrilled to be part of such a prestigious event and for the incredible opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of our community," said Nathan Cox, founder and CEO of 68 Ventures. “As a native Mobilian, former college football player and entrepreneur that still calls coastal Alabama home, it’s an honor to join forces with the City of Mobile to make this year's game an unforgettable experience for the teams and their fans.”
This marks the seventh different name for the bowl game that began in 1999. The first two seasons the game operated without a title sponsor and was known as the Mobile Alabama Bowl. From 2001 to 2010 it was known as the GMAC Bowl. There was no game in 2006 as the game moved from a December game date to a January game date, so the game at the end of the 2005 season was played in January of 2006.
In 2001, the game was known as the GoDaddy.com Bowl through 2013, then switched to simply the GoDaddy Bowl in 2014 and 2015. During that time, there were two games played in the 2015 calendar year when the game moved from a January date back to a December date.
In 2016 it became known as the Dollar General Bowl and remained so for three seasons. In 2019 the game became known as the LendingTree Bowl and held that identity for four seasons.
“This bowl game title sponsorship will allow 68 Ventures to shine a spotlight on the Gulf Coast as a region with tremendous business opportunities and a quality-of-life that rivals anywhere,” said Adam Campbell, president of 68 Ventures.
In last year’s LendingTree Bowl game, Sun Belt Conference member Southern Miss defeated Rice out of Conference USA 38-24. Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He rushed for a Football Bowl Subdivision bowl game record 328 yards and scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
