Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell gets a two-for-one deal with senior Camden Lawson. On the one hand, they get an experienced, talented athlete who plays in the secondary. Just as importantly, Cottrell said, is the intangibles Lawson brings as a “coach on the field.”

The “coach” aspect comes naturally. His father, Charles Lawson, is the Leopards’ defensive coordinator and played his college career at Southern Miss.

