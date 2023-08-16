Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell gets a two-for-one deal with senior Camden Lawson. On the one hand, they get an experienced, talented athlete who plays in the secondary. Just as importantly, Cottrell said, is the intangibles Lawson brings as a “coach on the field.”
The “coach” aspect comes naturally. His father, Charles Lawson, is the Leopards’ defensive coordinator and played his college career at Southern Miss.
It’s a win-win situation for Mobile Christian, which will depend on Camden Lawson’s talents both athletically and as a leader with his teammates.
“I came to Mobile Christian nine years ago and Camden was already playing baseball and playing football,” Cottrell said. “For me in football, he played in the eighth grade and started as a ninth-grader, so this will be his fourth year starting for us at safety. He’s just a really, really dependable player. He calls our defense. We’re pretty much able to check teams like we did in college, check fronts, and on the back end he’s very, very special.”
While listing his athleticism, Cottrell said those talents may not be the best asset Lawson brings to the table as a player.
“I think it’s his poise,” Cottrell said. “Typically, he’s very level. He does have a knack of knowing when the game is on the line and always kind of rallies the troops. He’s just been totally perfect for what our system is because we play multiple coverages and what he gives us is a guy who’s going to make the right check and put us in the right defense.
“With defensive assignment football and recognition, the great teams depend on recognition and making sure everybody does their assignment. It starts with getting in the right front and he does that for us. We’ve had a great tradition of defense. We played a lot of great defense when Gus Ford was our defensive coordinator before moving on to Gordo as head coach. And now with Charles, we take a lot of pride in playing defense. [Camden is] just a guy back there who gives us a chance to be in the best coverage and the best front because he studies [film]. He’s a student of the game.”
Last season, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Lawson collected 68.5 total tackles, including six tackles for a loss. He also had two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He was named to the second team of the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 3A All-State team.
Playing a key role on defense with his dad as the defensive coordinator creates an interesting dynamic, Lawson said.
“It’s pretty tough because he has a high expectation level for me and being where we should be,” he said. “It’s not too hard because you know he wants you to get better every day. Anytime during football games or practices, I‘m just a secondary player. But away from football, I’m his son, for sure.”
Cottrell said there is a good give and take between the father and son and he believes the program benefits from having both in the program.
“I think it is [hard for Camden at times],” Cottrell said. “They have a great relationship. They’re a great family. I think his dad does expect more from him and he probably drives him, but that’s probably been good for both of them, actually.”
Mobile Christian reached the Class 3A state semifinals a year ago even though it started the season 0-7. A majority of the losses to start the season were based on forfeits for the use of an ineligible player. Still, the Leopards won their final three games, qualified for the playoffs and reached the state semifinals.
“It was pretty hard when you had to go through that adversity, so you just play for each other,” Lawson said.
Mobile Christian is No. 5 in the ASWA Class 3A preseason poll.
