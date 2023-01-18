Mobile Christian’s Sterling Dixon produced one of the best comeback stories of the 2022 high school football season.
The junior defensive end-outside linebacker, who missed most of the 2021 season following a labrum injury and surgery, returned this past season in a big way. After spending 11 months in which he had to stay away from football activities, Dixon made up for his absence with a huge 2022 season.
At last Thursday’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Mr. Football banquet in Montgomery, Dixon was announced as the Class 3A Lineman of the Year. He was selected over two other finalists — Cottage Hill Christian’s Trent Thomas (a South Alabama commit) and Mars Hill Bible’s Koby Keenum.
“I definitely had a chip on my shoulder,” Dixon said of his comeback. “This season was definitely crazy. For 11 months I couldn’t do anything. … It was really frustrating. I just wanted to lift my teammates up and get ready to play with those guys. … I worked super hard. I was doing three-a-days during the summer. I was working each and every day in the weight room, doing linebacker work and doing defensive end work. I was ready.”
Indeed he was. Dixon, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound Alabama commit, was Lagniappe’s Class 2A-5A Defensive Player of the Year and an ASWA first-team All-State selection. He made 109.5 tackles this past season, including 14 sacks and 33 tackles for a loss, while also producing two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
“It’s a blessing,” he said of being selected for the award. “I would just like to thank [the ASWA] for nominating me, and I just really thank God, my coaches and my teammates, pretty much everybody; my family. They spent countless hours getting me to where I am today and making me the man I am today, so I just appreciate everybody.”
Asked about his commitment to sign with Alabama following his senior season next year, Dixon was emphatic.
“Roll Tide. I’m 110 percent committed,” he said. “It’s definitely a prestigious school. I feel like if I go there and take care of my business I’m going to play really early. Honestly [my thoughts are] go there and then get to the next level.”
