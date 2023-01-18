MOBILE CHRISTIAN DE STERLING DIXON/Photo by Mike Kittrell

MOBILE CHRISTIAN DE STERLING DIXON

 Photo by Mike Kittrell

Mobile Christian’s Sterling Dixon produced one of the best comeback stories of the 2022 high school football season.

The junior defensive end-outside linebacker, who missed most of the 2021 season following a labrum injury and surgery, returned this past season in a big way. After spending 11 months in which he had to stay away from football activities, Dixon made up for his absence with a huge 2022 season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at [email protected].

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.