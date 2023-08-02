MOBILE CHRISTIAN’S NEW TURF

MOBILE CHRISTIAN’S NEW TURF (Photo by Tommy Hicks)

When the Mobile Christian football and soccer teams take to the field this season at Lamar Harrison Stadium they will do so on a new artificial surface that was recently installed, replacing the natural turf that was in place. The change is part of a Next Level fundraising effort by the school which will also include a new STEM lab and renovations to the elementary school building.

The turf is now in place and will be ready for the Leopards’ home opener on Friday, Aug. 25 against Athens, Ga., Academy at 7 p.m.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

