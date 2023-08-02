When the Mobile Christian football and soccer teams take to the field this season at Lamar Harrison Stadium they will do so on a new artificial surface that was recently installed, replacing the natural turf that was in place. The change is part of a Next Level fundraising effort by the school which will also include a new STEM lab and renovations to the elementary school building.
The turf is now in place and will be ready for the Leopards’ home opener on Friday, Aug. 25 against Athens, Ga., Academy at 7 p.m.
“Our stadium has always had a great tradition and we’ve always had great support here,” football head coach Ronnie Cottrell said. “This has always been a field that didn’t drain well and it always had a very high crown in the middle. This has just solved everything about it. It has created more actual work area on the field and it’s just been a blessing. … What I have learned is that so many people can benefit from a multi-purpose area like this — soccer, track, elementary sports. So it was a project that helped many.”
Cottrell said the project began in April and quickly came together. Since players have been able to do conditioning on the new surface the difference has been obvious and welcomed.
“It started in April and we were able to begin workouts (on the field) the second week in June,” Cottrell said. “It’s amazing the transition. They came in and it probably took longer to get the surface and all set than it did to get the turf down. It was a lot of work moving dirt and setting the drainage and things like that, but they did a heck of a job.”
Senior captain Camden Lawson said, “It feels good. It’s like a new environment and we’re ready to play. We love it.”
The surface includes more of a sand and natural resources fill than rubber pellets which are common with a lot of artificial surfaces in the area, including the new Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) stadiums recently completed. Head of School Clint Mitchell said the surface is aimed at safety.
“Hopefully it helps keep our student-athletes safe first of all,” he said. “The specific turf that we got had a couple of different upgrades that we utilized to try to make sure player safety was at the forefront of what we were doing. It’s one of those things that hopefully creates some excitement in the program and in our school. … The surface is safer and cooler, which you need in this area.”
Athletics director Payton Wasden said there was an urgency to getting the new turf installed.
“This is the result of a lot of years of trying to get something like this put together,” he said. “We had a committee we put together that met weekly to make sure that financially we could get it done and then timing-wise that we could get it done to be ready for the fall and that first game.
“I think it’s huge. I remember the days out here growing up — I mean, it rains down here so much, it’s always an issue. And not only the time that it’s raining when we couldn’t get out here and practice, but you had to wait until the next day for the field to be dry. This stuff (new turf) within 30 minutes of it raining you can get back out on it and you’re good to go, so that’s been really good for us.”
Other improvements at the stadium include constructing a retaining wall which was dressed up to make it look new, Wasden said. There is also a new fence and goal posts, while the back side of the home bleachers has been painted and a new sidewalk is in place that goes around to the visitors’ section that will help with accessibility for the handicapped.
