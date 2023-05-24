The All-Mobile County boys’ soccer teams, selected by the coaches in the county, were announced last week. The list includes a Super All-County team as well as teams for Class 7A, Class 5A-6A and Class 1A-4A.
Davidson midfielder Jonah DeLange was named the Super All-County Most Valuable Player and Ryon Depinet of St. Luke’s was named the Coach of the Year. On the Class 7A team, Jonah DeLange is MVP and Kevin DeLange of Davidson is Coach of the Year. On the Class 5A-6A team, Tevaris Sullivan of Theodore is MVP and Theodore’s John Baxter is Coach of the Year. In 1A-4A, Depinet is Coach of the Year and Brayden Darby of St. Luke’s is MVP.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
