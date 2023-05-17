The annual Mobile Metro golf tournament is scheduled June 2-4 at Azalea City Golf Course. The tournament will feature three championship divisions, as well as regular flights. The championship divisions include the College Division, which is 72 holes and is open to players 24 years old or younger who are currently playing college golf. The Championship Division is open to players 25 years old and older, while the Senior Championship is open to players 50 years old and older. The College Division and Championship Divisions will feature 72 holes of play, including 36 on the final day of play. The Senior Division championship will be 54 holes and played from the blue tees. The lowest score produced from any of the three divisions will win the overall Mobile Metro championship, but Seniors Championship winners seeking that crown must play 72 holes.

The number of regular flights, which will play 36 holes, will be determined by the number of entries. A players’ flight will be determined by their handicap. There will also be a Super Senior Flight for players 62 years old and older.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.