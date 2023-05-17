The annual Mobile Metro golf tournament is scheduled June 2-4 at Azalea City Golf Course. The tournament will feature three championship divisions, as well as regular flights. The championship divisions include the College Division, which is 72 holes and is open to players 24 years old or younger who are currently playing college golf. The Championship Division is open to players 25 years old and older, while the Senior Championship is open to players 50 years old and older. The College Division and Championship Divisions will feature 72 holes of play, including 36 on the final day of play. The Senior Division championship will be 54 holes and played from the blue tees. The lowest score produced from any of the three divisions will win the overall Mobile Metro championship, but Seniors Championship winners seeking that crown must play 72 holes.
The number of regular flights, which will play 36 holes, will be determined by the number of entries. A players’ flight will be determined by their handicap. There will also be a Super Senior Flight for players 62 years old and older.
Entry fee for the Mobile Metro is $150 per person for Azalea City Golf course members and $175 per person for non-members. Entry fee covers greens fees, cart and prizes. Persons wishing to register for the tournament should contact the Azalea City pro shop by phoning 251-208-5150 or stopping by the course.
JOHNSON, VAUGHN WIN
Michael Johnson won the Regular Division and Emile Vaughn was the Senior Division winner in last Friday’s 18-hole Lite Scratch Tour tournament at Gulf Shores Golf Course. Mobile’s Johnson turned in a 1-over-par scorecard of 72, finishing ahead of Elberta’s Logan Rawson and Mobile’s Blake Bahos, who tied for second one shot back. Stephen Chiepalich (Theodore), Garrett Beasley and Kevin Young (Gautier, Miss.) and Austin Hynson (Mobile) tied for fourth while Terrance Trussell (Gautier, Miss.), Jay Friday (Mobile), Van Thigpen (Elberta) and Ryan Davis (Daphne) tied for eighth.
In the Senior Division, Pike Road’s Vaughn defeated Jerry Steegle of Mobile on the first playoff hole. Both men shot rounds of 1-over 72 in regulation play. Scott McDale (Fairhope), Danny Spybey (Spanish Fort) and Wayne Gardner (Mobile) all shot 75, with Paul Tristani (Moss Point, Miss.) and George Walker (Fairhope) shooting 76. Dana Sutton (Metairie, La.) and Brett Greene (Fairhope) shot 77. James Choike (Pensacola) and Obie Atwell (Semmes) tied for 10th with rounds of 78.
In season standings, Conner Elder holds first place in the Regular Division, followed in order by John Wright, Michael Johnson, Van Thigpen, Patrick Doggett, Lee Engerson, Logan Rawson, Russ Etherton, Jay Friday and Forrest Crabtree in the Top 10. The Senior Division standings find Danny Spybey in first place, followed in order by George Walker, Bart Dornier, Jon Key, Richard Jeffers, Paul Tristani, Scott McDale, Wayne Gardner, Robert Nelson and Kurt Wielkens.
The next Lite Scratch Tour event is scheduled June 16-17 at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley.
BADGERS SEASON ENDS
The Spring Hill College golf team had its season end last weekend in the NCAA Division II South Regional tournament at Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Fla. The Badgers finished 20th in the tournament, shooting a three-day, 54-hole team score of 888 (295-299-294).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
