Kim Carmody was recently announced as the city of Mobile’s senior director of Parks and Recreation. While she has many decades of experience, she is not rushing into her new position.
“I am on a listening tour,” Carmody told Lagniappe. “I want to meet everyone. I want to see what I can bring to the city.
“There is already a lot being offered. Mobile is lucky for its Parks and Recreation Department being so active and diverse. But if something is needed and the citizens want it, I am interested.”
Carmody has taken the reins from Deputy Executive Director of Public Works Shonnda Smith. Ironically, their past connection helped to start the wheels rolling.
“I met Ms. Smith last September at a national conference,” said Carmody, who previously served as Park Projects and Administration Superintendent for the city of Pensacola. “She was so enthusiastic. She was a great advocate for Mobile. I liked her and her energy.”
It was not the first time their paths had crossed.
“Her team toured our facilities in Pensacola a few years ago,” Carmody said. “I also met her at a conference in 2019.”
While on the internet one day, Carmody came across a posting for the Mobile job.
“I saw where it came available on Indeed,” she said. “I applied and now I am here.”
WELCOME TO MOBILE
According to a news release issued by the city of Mobile, Carmody was selected to lead the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) after an extensive national search for candidates.
“As director, Carmody will oversee an incredible team of city employees and volunteers who make hundreds of community events, programs and activities possible every year,” the news release stated. “Across Mobile, MPRD is responsible for numerous facilities, including 15 community centers, dozens of athletic fields, courts and gymnasiums, and more than 1,700 acres of parkland.”
A comment from the mayor of Mobile was included.
“Of all of the city of Mobile’s departments, few touch our citizens’ lives as directly or as often as Parks and Recreation,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Our facilities, events and programs are part of the fabric of this community, and we are excited to see them continue to expand, improve and positively impact Mobilians under Kim’s leadership. We are thrilled to welcome her and her family to our team.”
Carmody is just as excited to come to Mobile.
“I am so impressed by the energy level,” she said. “With the programs they offer, their commitment to the citizens is second to none.
“This is truly a great place to work, play and live.”
WIDE EXPERIENCE
A native of Florida, Carmody has journeyed extensively as a U.S. Navy wife.
“We transferred quite a bit,” she said. “I would say Mobile is about the same size as Virginia Beach, but not quite as big as San Diego.”
She earned her bachelor’s degree in Leisure Management, Parks, Recreation and Leisure Studies from Florida State University. She would later add a master’s degree in Special Education from the University of West Florida.
Her past work experiences have included Marketing/Sponsorship Director at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego; Kings County YMCA Program Director in Hanford, Calif.; Recreation Specialist Supervisor at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego; Athletic Director for Hanford’s Recreation Department; Public Affairs Specialist for Naval Air Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Va.; Recreation Supervisor for the city of Virginia Beach; and numerous positions with the city of Pensacola since 2005.
But there has never been any doubt as to her passion.
“I am a hard-core Parks and Recreation person,” Carmody said. “That is why I am excited about Mobile.
“I was blown away to find out Mobile was offering therapeutic recreation. They offer services to individuals with disabilities. There are several people on staff who work with this program, which is definitely needed. There is not another city within 100 miles offering this.”
WHAT IS NEXT
A 2022 Lagniappe story announced that MPRD was submitting to join the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). It was reported only 5 percent of all recreation departments in the nation earn this honor.
“The CAPRA team will be here in June to visit us,” Carmody said. “They want to see if we are meeting everything we said we would.”
Carmody said this is a very important moment for MPRD. A positive visit could make the local agency one of only two in Alabama with this accreditation.
“When I was interviewing, this is one of the questions I asked,” Carmody said. “When you work for an accredited agency, it is very attractive. Ms. Smith and her team have everything lined up.”
At the moment, Carmody is commuting between Mobile and Perdido, Fla., for her job. It was agreed she would have time to make her move, as her son will be a high school senior next year.
In the meantime, she wants to invest herself in learning about Mobile.
“I need the public’s input,” she said. “There will be no changes until I get a good grasp of the heartbeat of Mobile.
“Each community and neighborhood is different. I want to meet with neighborhood associations and the citizens. What is their vision for Mobile?”
She also wants to get involved with civic organizations.
“I like to give back to the community and be a part of something,” she said. “Right now, I am helping with Meows & Mutts Rescue. It is an animal rescue service here in Mobile. I have done a lot of fostering with them, and currently have four dogs.”
MPRD has released its “Summer 2023 Activity Guide.” It lists all parks, facilities, events, classes and activities, as well as contact and registration information. It can be found at cityofmobile.org/parks-rec/uploads/MPRDJune-July2023ActivityGuideFINAL.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.