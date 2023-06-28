Kim Carmody-4.jpg

Kim Carmody, the new director of Mobile Parks & Recreation. All photos courtesy of city of Mobile.

Kim Carmody was recently announced as the city of Mobile’s senior director of Parks and Recreation. While she has many decades of experience, she is not rushing into her new position.

“I am on a listening tour,” Carmody told Lagniappe. “I want to meet everyone. I want to see what I can bring to the city.

Kim Carmody
