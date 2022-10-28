University of Georgia coaching legend and Mobile native Vince Dooley has died at age 90.
Dooley was born in Mobile in 1932 and attended what became McGill-Toolen Catholic High School where he excelled in football, as a quarterback and in basketball. He was inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 1982.
“What a legend, both as a college coach and college administrator,” hall of fame board member Joe Gottfried said in a phone interview Friday afternoon with Lagniappe. “He had great success at McGill and a fantastic coaching career. Vince was definitely what you would call a legend.”
According to a biography from his hall of fame page, Dooley attended Auburn University where he captained the football team as quarterback under legendary coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan. Dooley helped to lead Auburn to its best season in 17 years in 1953 at 7-2-1 and a berth in the Gator Bowl.
Upon graduation from Auburn, Dooley joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After two years, he joined the Auburn coaching staff.
In his coaching career, Dooley spent 25 years at the University of Georgia, the most of any coach in program history. He won 201 games, along with six Southeastern Conference titles. He also led the Bulldogs to 20 bowl games.
