Caitlyn Johnson is getting comfortable in her new job as general manager of Bowlero Mobile (formerly AMF Camellia Lanes) on Schillinger Road. The Beaumont, Texas, native has been in the job for five months and said she has enjoyed her time in the area thus far.
Recently, she took some time away from the office and traveled to Waterloo, Iowa, to compete in the 2023 Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Pepsi Open. It had been two years since Johnson last participated in a PWBA event and she said she was happy her schedule allowed her to make a return.
As it turned out, it was quite the return.
Johnson, 24, won the event and its $10,000 first-place check, having a come-from-behind victory in the title match. Along the way, Johnson produced a pair of 300 games and held the top spot in the stepladder finals. Although she trailed in the title game, she used seven strikes in her final nine frames to take a 197-181 win.
“I’ve been bowling pretty much my entire life, probably 15, 16 years now,” Johnson said. “I’ve been on Team USA, I bowled in college [Webber International] and I bowled professionally before. I had my rookie season back in 2021 for the professional tour. I had a wrist injury and ended up working in a bowling center back home in Texas as a general manager. Then I got a job with Bowlero and they sent me here to Mobile. I finally had a little bit of time where I felt like I could dedicate a little time to bowling and get back out there and see how it went. So this is my first professional event in two years. … I ended up coming out with a win, so it’s pretty cool.”
Johnson said the results exceeded her expectations. Her main objective in entering the tournament was to test her skills against strong competition and to spend some time with her friends on the PWBA Tour again, many of whom had asked on many occasions when she would be making a return.
“My expectations were average, I guess,” she said. “I expected myself to make cuts, to make the cashers rounds, but that’s about it. I did not expect to lead the field and make the stepladder finals, much less winning. That definitely was not in my expectations. Yes, that’s the goal, but I didn’t really expect that to happen.”
The pair of 300 games — she has rolled “multiple” 300 games previously, but not in PWBA competition — was a nice surprise as well.
“That was pretty awesome,” Johnson said. “My first PWBA 300 was Friday morning and then Friday afternoon getting the second one was pretty crazy. I’ve had chances before, I’ve been close before, but I’d never actually done it, so it was pretty awesome to do it.”
Johnson said she is settling into her role at Bowlero Mobile and likes the job and the area.
“It’s very similar to Beaumont, where I’m from. The weather is the exact same, it’s hot and humid. It’s been nice,” she said. “I have actually enjoyed being here. For the most part, everybody has been nice around me. I love where I work and all my co-workers that I have now. I’m staying in Creola and it’s peaceful and quiet and my neighbors are really nice. Everyone is really cool. So I like it so far.”
Johnson said the Mobile bowling community is large and supportive, with a number of people who have helped the community grow over the years and continue to support it. She said she was surprised by the number of high school bowling teams in Mobile County alone, not to mention the ones in Baldwin County, and because Bowlero Mobile and the new Surge Entertainment are the only bowling centers in Mobile there is a sense of responsibility to grow the game in both league participation and the development of youth programs and interest.
After all, it was bowling with her dad when she was younger that got Johnson interested in the game.
“My dad worked at Penske Racing and during their lunch breaks they would go to the bowling center in North Carolina and just bowl during lunch,” Johnson said. “I was home-schooled at the time and I would go have lunch with Dad and go bowling with them. I ended up just picking it up and started bowling on Saturday mornings and they had their youth league going on at the bowling center that I was at and that was Foxfire Lanes in Kannapolis, N.C. I ended up joining a league and it kept going from there. I moved to Texas in high school and I kept bowling tournaments all over Texas and the nation, really. I went off to college and that’s when it really kind of flourished.”
Johnson said she hopes to regain her PWBA membership and enter more pro events in 2024, but that will depend on schedules and fitting that in around her duties here in Mobile.
“I’m really looking into it for sure,” she said. “I would love to have my membership back and be out there a little bit more. But my full-time job of running the bowling center and growing the sport of bowling on the local level is most important. So I have to see exactly how that will play out.”
