The University of Mobile Rams men’s and women’s basketball teams begin play in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament on Thursday. The tournament, being played at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, began Wednesday morning and will conclude with championship games on Saturday — the women’s title game at 4 p.m. and the men’s title game set to start at 6:30 p.m.
The UM men’s team finished the season with an 18-10 overall record and a 12-8 mark in SSAC play. The Rams are the No. 3 seed in the men’s tournament and are set to open play Thursday against Blue Mountain University at 9:45 p.m. Blue Mountain is the No. 6 seed. The Mobile-Blue Mountain winner will play the winner of No. 2-seeded Faulkner and the winner of Wednesday’s Life University-Brewton-Parker game on Friday at 7 p.m. in a semifinal game.
Ezra McKenna is the Rams’ leading scorer and rebounder. He is averaging 17.2 points a game, along with 10.5 rebounds and is also providing 1.7 assists a game. Damariee Jones is averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists, with “Pooh” Frazier contributing 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Trent Moye adds 14.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while Logan Foutz adds 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
The Ram’s women’s team, 13-15 overall and 9-9 in league play, is the tournament’s No. 5 seed. UM will face No. 4 seed William Carey on Thursday at 9 a.m. The winner of that game will advance to Friday’s semifinals against the winners of No. 1-seeded Loyola and Wednesday’s Life University-Middle Georgia game. Tipoff for the semifinal is set for 1 p.m.
Mobile is led by Erica Jones with 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. Mackenzie White averages 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game, while Cosette Balmy adds 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 3.8 assists an outing. Claire Worth provides 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals, Miya Kimber has 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds and Alesha Temple scores 7.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
