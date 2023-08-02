There are more races to run, more places to see for Mobile’s Marian Loftin. Or, as she often says, “I still need to go.”
And so she does.
At age 76, she has covered more miles in marathons and other races, and in training for those runs, than some people travel in a lifetime. She has run a marathon in every state in the union (twice) and she has also run in Berlin, London and Tokyo. She runs in her neighborhood and in races around the city and has plans to run in Australia and Antarctica.
The main goal remains the same, regardless of where she finds herself running — to stay active, to keep moving. After all, she still needs to go.
“I started running in 1981 because there was a group of women where I worked and we wanted to do something,” Loftin explained of her love of running. “We said it was to lose weight, and I really didn’t need to lose weight, but it was more of a social thing. At that time, my husband [Charlie] was alive and he started running. We decided to run the Honolulu Marathon in 1982 because we had relatives who lived in Oahu, so we could stay with them and run the marathon. We did that every year until 1996.”
The torch was lit, and it still flames on as she heads toward her 77th birthday in October. Loftin’s training has been reshaped by injuries and the advice of doctors, but her passion for running remains high. She sets goals, accomplishes them, then sets new goals. It is the pattern she has followed for more than four decades.
There was a break in competition for Loftin when her husband, Charlie, became ill. After his death in 2007, she returned to running marathons again.
“I wasn’t running marathons during that period,” she noted, “He passed away in 2007 and I needed something to focus on, a goal, so I decided to run another marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon, which is always in October. I started training and I was accepted and I did that one. Then I decided I wanted to run a marathon in every state for another goal. I think I did three the next year.
“Then I met a friend who was diagnosed with leukemia and he knew his time probably was short and he wanted to run as much as he could. We were talking at a race and realized we both had the same goal of running one in each state, so we started running one a month. While we were doing the states, I was doing one a month. I finished the states in 2013, so the next goal was the run in every Canadian province. We did that. Then I still needed to go, so I decided to do the states again, so we started working on that.”
Loftin said restarting her schedule of running marathons wasn’t difficult because she had continued to run as a form of relaxation during the time of her husband’s illness.
“I never totally quit running. I was just running short distances,” she said. “I’d get up early in the morning and do three miles. I just enjoyed being outside. I don’t listen to music, I just kind of think, pray or meditate.”
Loftin was made aware of the Big 6 — the six top marathons in the world: Boston, New York, Chicago, London, Berlin and Tokyo. So, of course, she made competing in each of those a goal, one that was accomplished with her appearance in the Tokyo Marathon in March of this year.
“I learned if you did all six of them you received an extra medal,” she said. She earned the extra medal.
With that goal completed, Loftin has set her sights on yet another goal.
“I still need to go,” she said. “[My friend] said, ‘Why don’t you do one on every continent?’ So I said, ‘OK, I’ll try to do that.’ If nothing happens, the next continent will be Australia in September. [She has already run marathons in North America, Europe and Asia.] … Then if nothing happens I’ll do Chicago [again] in October.”
The Chicago Marathon is one in which Loftin received an invitation to participate based on her times and her success in other marathons, not to mention her participation in other major marathons around the world. She has finished first in her age division (currently 75-79) so many times in marathons of all sizes that she can’t remember how many she has won. She only knows she needs to keep running.
“The older I get, the more times I win my age [division] because I guess I’m outliving the competition,” Loftin joked.
Next March, the plan is to continue with her quest to run a marathon on all seven continents. If she runs in Australia she’ll need three more — Africa, South America and Antarctica. She is choosing Antarctica as next on the list, knowing it brings with it a number of challenges.
“We registered for that and that will be in March,” she said. “… It will be a couple of weeks’ trip. You have to fly to South America and then get on a ship and go down to Antarctica. And to get onto the area where we run you have to get on a boat. I’m not sure what to expect. They said you have to be careful with your footing and, of course, the weather can be a factor. If it’s really bad the boats can’t even get down there. But if we make it, it will be a great experience.”
The longtime Port City Pacers member said marathons aren’t her only running outlet. She also runs what she terms “shorter races” — 5Ks, 10Ks, half-marathons and 10-mile races — just not as many races, regardless of length, as she once did.
“I can’t run every day anymore because I keep getting injured,” she said. “I have a personal trainer at Personal Edge Fitness who advised me not to run more than four days a week, so that’s what I do now.
“I average about 30 miles a week. This summer the longest I’ve been able to go is 13 miles [in a day] but I need to increase it. Ideally, you build up to 20 miles for your long run, but that hasn’t happened yet.”
The rising temperatures and heat index in recent days haven’t helped either. Loftin said running in the heat is more difficult than running in the cold for her.
“For training, the heat is a lot worse,” she said. “I’m struggling this summer to be able to carry enough water to stay hydrated.”
But run she does, collecting memories with each step taken.
“Boston, of course, was always a favorite because you had to qualify to get in and it was so big,” Loftin said when asked to reveal some of her favorite marathons. “Another favorite was the St. Jude’s Marathon in Memphis because going out and then coming back you would run through the St. Jude’s Hospital campus and they would have some of the patients out in wheelchairs, watching. It would bring tears to your eyes seeing them out there and cheering. And when we were running it was raising money to help support the hospital, so the patients don’t have to pay anything. I also enjoyed the ones we did out West in the national parks because we would take extra days and see the park and hike and sightsee.”
Mainly, she continues to run because, well, she still needs to go. And for Loftin, it’s her leading form of socializing, just as it was at the beginning.
“I still enjoy it and I’ll keep running as long as I’m physically able to do so,” she said.
