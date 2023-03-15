Cutline: When it comes to bucket lists, Dr. Donnelly Nelson Howard’s has a lot of mileage, both literally and figuratively. The Mobile native and doctor of internal medicine with USA Health recently completed her quest to run in the top six marathons in the world, competing in the Tokyo marathon last week. She had previously run marathons in Boston (three times), New York City, Chicago, Berlin and London.
And she’d do it all again, and just might.
This from someone who, competing in her first-ever marathon, Mobile’s First Light Marathon, told family members cheering her on along the way, “I’m never doing this again.” Now, she is all in on the 26.2-mile adventures.
“I have run my whole life,” Howard said. “I was about 13 or 14 when I started to enjoy running. I had a lot of encouragement from teachers and coaches and people like that. I’ve always done it recreationally. I started running with the Carpe Diem running group and a lot of my friends did marathons and trained for marathons, so once I started running with them it made me want to try and do it.”
She ran track at McGill-Toolen but she also taught ballet in high school and college and that received priority. “I did so much dance that running was just for fun,” she said. Later, that would change.
A friend in the Carpe Diem running club told Howard he bet within six months with the club she would be running her first marathon. He was right. But her love affair with marathons got off to a rocky start.
“I thought I was prepared and I think it was just nerves, I didn’t feel well running it,” she said. “I had family out watching and cheering and every time I passed them I would say, ‘I’m never doing this again.’ But it was about 24 hours later when I said, ‘I am going to do that again and I’m going to do it better the next time.’ I think that’s the feeling that most people have after they run their first marathon. They think, ‘This is horrible and I’m never going to do it again.’ And about 24 hours later, universally they say, ‘I think I can do it better.’
“I have high expectations of myself and I thought I could have done it faster. … It was a time that most people probably would have been happy with, but in my head, I thought I was just going to fly through it and not have any problems at all. The fact that I didn’t feel good doing it made me disappointed, but my time was fine.”
While she wasn’t pleased with her time or the experience of that first marathon, Howard ran well enough to qualify for the Boston Marathon, which was her goal. With that in hand, she started training more seriously in preparation for Boston.
“And once I ran Boston, which is really the most iconic of all the marathons in the world — it’s the one that is the most famous and is really beloved — once I did Boston, I fell in love with running marathons and wanted to do it again,” Howard said. “And again. Once I started that, completing the world marathon majors, for someone who loves distance running, is sort of a big goal. So I set out at that point to do it.
“It's such an honor to get into Boston and it’s really hard for a lot of people to qualify, so getting in was a big deal. And when you go to Boston the whole city treats you with such respect and they just honor the marathon. They run it on Patriots Day; it’s the only marathon run on a Monday. The whole city gets off and most of the city [shows up]. The entire route is 18 to 20 [people] deep with everyone cheering and it doesn’t matter the weather. It can be sideways rain and 20 degrees and people are still out there cheering. … Once I did that, I knew I wanted to do that again. There’s just something really special about running Boston.”
She first ran Boston in 2017 and returned the next two years. New York was next and then Chicago in 2021. She was originally set to run London in 2020, but it was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, so she scheduled London in 2022. She had already scheduled Berlin for 2022 and the London date was set a week apart, so she ran London and Berlin on back-to-back weeks. Last week, she completed Tokyo.
Howard said she loved the culture and friendliness of the people in Tokyo and running in London and Berlin the route takes participants past historical sites such as the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and Big Ben and Buckingham Palace in London. The crowds at each of the marathons are special too, she said.
Marathons don’t dominate Howard’s life. On the contrary. Aside from her medical practice she is married to Clint Howard and is the mother of four — Will (19), Frances (17), Hayes (15) and Audrey (10).
“Very effective time management,” she said when asked how she juggles her daily to-do list. “And I do all of my running at about 4:30 or 5 in the morning. I try to get my run completed before anybody in my family is awake. Once everybody is awake and work starts there’s really no way to get any running done. Our family runs fairly smoothly. Our kids are a little bit older than they used to be so I have a little more time. My oldest is in college and my youngest daughter is 10, so they are a little more self-sufficient so we manage at home fairly well.”
Howard, 46, said she generally runs eight miles each morning, but that increases, sometimes to 22 miles, when she is training for a marathon.
“It’s a mindset,” she said. “I think it’s something that you can be older and still be good at marathons, because it takes time for your body to adapt to that kind of mileage. I think I was so inexperienced with that first marathon because my body wasn’t used to that. When you run distance, you get more efficient and you sort of learn how to pace and you get more of a feel for it. When I’m running, I don’t even look at my watch. I let my body tell me how fast I should go. But when you have spent that many years doing the same thing, you can get a feel for it. You don’t have to think much about it anymore.
“I love running, but honestly don’t take it too seriously. My priority is being a good wife and mother, taking care of people with empathy, and trying to be kind to people. Running is just a lot of fun.”
Howard is unsure when or where her next marathon will take place — she has run 15 in all — but she’s certain there will be another.
“By doing the majors I’ve really crossed everything off my list that I really felt compelled to do,” she said. “I think now I can just relax and do it for fun.”
