The Mobile Sports Authority (MSA) is a nonprofit sports commission formed in 2009 by the Mobile County Commission. Its main mission is to create a positive economic and public relations impact by supporting sporting events that attract visitors to the area.
Much like most of society, sports tourism was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the latest fiscal year report covering October 2021 through September 2022 shows events are making a strong return.
“As we get further and further away from the pandemic, the participation and spectator numbers for sports events are returning to pre-COVID levels, and in some cases, exceeding pre-COVID numbers as competitions are flourishing,” Danny Corte, executive director of MSA, told the media.
“Based on the trends, we believe that visiting sports events will continue to be an essential part of our future tourism activity,” he continued. “And we’ve been able to attract/host those quality sports events due to the continued strong support the MSA has received from the Mobile County Commission, Mayor [Sandy] Stimpson and the Mobile City Council, and a very sports-oriented Board of Trustees.”
MSA announced it had attracted, supported and/or hosted 30 sports events during the recently completed fiscal year. As a result, these activities generated an estimated $14.3 million for the Mobile area economy.
FOOTBALL REMAINS KING
Although MSA helps with a wide variety of sports, the biggest single event each year is the Gulf Coast Challenge football game. The most recent one took place between Alabama A&M University and Jackson State University Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
It was more than just a contest. Many events took place leading up to kickoff, including a college and career fair, a business networking reception, concerts at Mardi Gras Park and the Mobile Convention Center, plus a parade.
Because of an anomaly in the schedule, the 2021 game did not take place in Fiscal Year 2022, so it was not included in the past year’s results. As an example of the game’s bearing on the community, MSA estimates the contest between Tuskegee and Alabama A&M had a $5.6 million financial impact.
WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS
Those 30 completed events involved 22 different sports, such as basketball, gymnastics, volleyball, baseball, track & field, wrestling, football, soccer and even a world turkey-calling championship.
As a comparison, over the previous five fiscal years, MSA has hosted an average of 31 events per year (even with the COVID-19 year of 2020 included), representing a 19 percent increase over the previous 2012-17 years.
“Since 2012, the MSA has attracted, hosted, managed, or co-managed 314 sporting events, which have provided an estimated $199 million economic boost for the Mobile area,” Corte said. “As we continue to invest in our sports facilities, the future continues to look bright as we’re constantly engaging sports event owners about the advantages of coming to play in our beautiful area.”
As for another notable number, eight of the events conducted during Fiscal Year 2022 were either first- or second-time events for MSA. Seventeen of those were youth-oriented, that is, competitors ranging from ages 4 to 19. Corte said those youth events typically bring in more visitors, as more of the families tend to travel for youth events.
MSA uses a $208 per night spending figure to determine the economic impact. This number comes from a survey conducted by the University of Arizona on what visitors spend on average attending various sporting events. Day-trippers from out of the area spend an average of $40 per person per day based on the same study.
• Eighth annual USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Region Championships produced $2,630,720; MSA joined with Mobile Storm/USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Region to host the event April 22-24, 2022; 242 teams competed with 168 playing in Mobile and 74 in Foley; reported 1,138 room-nights generated;
• Sixth annual Ballin’ on the Bay YBOA Basketball Tournament produced $2,561,280; MSA joined with Mobile Hornets/YBOA to host the event June 3-5, 2022; a record 118 teams competing with 76 from out of town; 3,040 adult visitors for two-night stays, plus 200 day-trippers for two days;
• USA Gymnastics Trampoline & Tumbling Region 5 Championship Meet produced $1,203,904; MSA hosted for the third time with USAG Region 5 Director Dmitri Poliaroush from May 5-8, 2022; 520 competitors with 42 clubs came from nine Southeastern states; 1,447 visitors for two-night stays on average;
• Twenty-ninth annual Mobile Challenge of Champions Track & Field Meet produced $915,200; MSA hosted with Steve Schoenewald/Complete Sports Productions from April 1-2, 2022; 89 schools represented seven states; 1,338 competitors over two days; 1,100 visitors for two-night stays;
• USA Volleyball Port City Volley Jolley Christmas Tournament produced $714,816; MSA hosted for the second time with Gulf Coast Region Volleyball from Dec. 18-19, 2021; 60 teams competed, with 43 from out of the Mobile County-Baldwin County areas; an increase from 31 teams competing in 2020 to 60 teams in 2021; 477 room nights reported; 818 visitors for two-night average stays, plus 214 day-trippers for two days;
• Fourth annual USSSA Black American Winter World Softball Tour produced $673,920; MSA hosted with Martina Moore/USSSA from March 4-6, 2022; 57 teams with 52 from out of town from 11 states; 810 visitors for two-day stays.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
