The University of Mobile baseball team claimed a three-game Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) sweep of Brewton-Parker last weekend at Mike Jacobs Field on the Rams’ campus. Mobile collected wins of 9-0, 8-4 and 13-9 against Brewton-Parker, victories that improved the Rams’ overall record to 24-6 and put them at 10-2 in SSAC play. Mobile is ranked No. 8 in the country in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll.

In the 9-0 win, Tucker Musgrove was 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs batted in (RBI), while Trevor Andrews was 2 for 3 with a homer and Sam Plash had a double, home run and four RBI. Kyle White picked up the win. In the 8-4 victory, Trevor Wells and J.T. Lastorka were both 2 for 4 with a home run, while Musgrove was 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBI, Sam Bowman was 2 for 5 with a double and Plash had a double. Tyler Cruse got the win and had 10 strikeouts. In the 13-9 victory, Musgrove was 4 for 5 with a home run, triple, double and four RBI. Plash was 2 for 3 and Bowman was 2 for 2. Landon Moore was 2 for 2 as well. Matthew Holston got the win.

