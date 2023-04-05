The University of Mobile baseball team claimed a three-game Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) sweep of Brewton-Parker last weekend at Mike Jacobs Field on the Rams’ campus. Mobile collected wins of 9-0, 8-4 and 13-9 against Brewton-Parker, victories that improved the Rams’ overall record to 24-6 and put them at 10-2 in SSAC play. Mobile is ranked No. 8 in the country in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll.
In the 9-0 win, Tucker Musgrove was 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs batted in (RBI), while Trevor Andrews was 2 for 3 with a homer and Sam Plash had a double, home run and four RBI. Kyle White picked up the win. In the 8-4 victory, Trevor Wells and J.T. Lastorka were both 2 for 4 with a home run, while Musgrove was 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBI, Sam Bowman was 2 for 5 with a double and Plash had a double. Tyler Cruse got the win and had 10 strikeouts. In the 13-9 victory, Musgrove was 4 for 5 with a home run, triple, double and four RBI. Plash was 2 for 3 and Bowman was 2 for 2. Landon Moore was 2 for 2 as well. Matthew Holston got the win.
The Rams play at Stillman in an SSAC doubleheader on Friday and a single game on Saturday. The following Tuesday they play at Spring Hill College.
JAGS WIN SUN BELT SERIES
South Alabama used the long ball to collect two wins in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at James Madison last weekend. The Jaguars won the first game 19-3, but took a 13-8 loss in the second game. In Game 3, the Jags easily won 14-3. In the three games, South Alabama produced a pair of grand slams and hit a total of nine home runs, with Trey Lewis and Will Turner hitting three each, Colson Lawrence hitting two and Joseph Sullivan hitting one. The wins placed the Jags’ overall record at 12-16 and its Sun Belt Conference mark at 3-6.
In the 19-3 win, Turner had a grand slam and Lawrence had a grand slam. Lewis was 3 for 6 with a home run as the Jags pounded out 17 total hits. Sullivan was 2 for 3 with a double and Sam Knowlton was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing just two hits in 3.2 innings of work. In the 14-3 win, Turner had a three-run homer, Lewis was 3 for 3 with three RBI and a home run and Lawrence was 2 for 5 with a home run. Sullivan had a triple and three RBI and J.G. Bell was 3 for 5. On the mound, Mitchell Heer threw seven innings, allowing five hits and no walks and striking out three.
The Jags were set to play Southern University on Tuesday, but results of the game were not available at press time. This weekend they play a Sun Belt series against Texas State, with a 6:30 p.m. game at Stanky Field on Thursday and Friday and an 11 a.m. game slated Saturday.
SPRING HILL SWEEPS LANE
Spring Hill College posted wins of 14-2, 6-1 and 17-5 over Lane College in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play last weekend at Sims-Galle Field. The victories placed the Badgers’ overall record at 18-14 and moved them to 16-4 in SIAC play.
In the 14-2 win, Ethan Valdez was 3 for 4 with a double and Jackson Bell was 3 for 4 with a triple, double and three RBI. Gage Ragona had a triple and five RBI. Logan Clark picked up the win, allowing three hits and striking out nine in five innings of work. In the 6-1 win, Bell had a home run, Norris McClure added a double and five others had one hit each. Kai St. Germaine was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing five hits in seven innings. In the 17-5 win, Bruce Anderson had a triple, double and seven RBI and was 3 for 4. Luke Sweeney was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, while Valdez was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI. Evan Langston got the win.
The Badgers played a single game at LeMoyne-Owen on Friday in SIAC action, with a doubleheader set for Saturday.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
