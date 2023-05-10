University of Mobile senior Brinkley Goff of Saraland was named the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Pitcher of the Year. Goff, who has 101 strikeouts in 128.2 innings this season, was one of five UM players named to the All-SSAC first team, joining Caitlin McRee, Emily Butts, Madilyn Sheffield and Erin Degruise. Tempest Hebert and Lillie Lanhan were second-team picks, while Degruise, Lanham and Avery Harrell were named to the All-Freshman team and Lanham and Kristen Black earned Golf Glove honors.

Goff is 15-5 on the season and a three-time All-SSAC first-team selection. She was a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) first-team All-America pick last year and had 14 complete games this season. She teamed with Butts in the circle all season. Butts produced 14 complete games, struck out 63 batters in 127.2 innings and also had two saves. Several of the selections are from the Mobile area, with McRee a former Baker standout, while Sheffield played at Satsuma, Hebert is from Semmes, Lanham is from Bay Minette and Black played at Saraland. 

