University of Mobile senior Brinkley Goff of Saraland was named the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Pitcher of the Year. Goff, who has 101 strikeouts in 128.2 innings this season, was one of five UM players named to the All-SSAC first team, joining Caitlin McRee, Emily Butts, Madilyn Sheffield and Erin Degruise. Tempest Hebert and Lillie Lanhan were second-team picks, while Degruise, Lanham and Avery Harrell were named to the All-Freshman team and Lanham and Kristen Black earned Golf Glove honors.
Goff is 15-5 on the season and a three-time All-SSAC first-team selection. She was a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) first-team All-America pick last year and had 14 complete games this season. She teamed with Butts in the circle all season. Butts produced 14 complete games, struck out 63 batters in 127.2 innings and also had two saves. Several of the selections are from the Mobile area, with McRee a former Baker standout, while Sheffield played at Satsuma, Hebert is from Semmes, Lanham is from Bay Minette and Black played at Saraland.
BULLINGTON COACH OF YEAR
Spring Hill College (SHC) head coach Walker Bullington, in his first season at the school, was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) Coach of the Year. Bullington led the Badgers to the SIAC championship game on Sunday. They finished with an overall record of 32-21 and a conference mark of 25-7.
The Badgers had two players earn All-SIAC first-team honors — senior starting pitcher Logan Clarke and senior outfielder Jackson Bell. Clarke has a 2.19 earned run average and a 7-1 record, while Bell produced 58 runs, seven triples, 63 hits, 129 total bases, 13 home runs, 58 runs batted in, a .360 batting average and a .741 slugging percentage.
Five other SHC players were named to the All-SIAC second team. The list includes starting pitcher Kai St. Germaine, starting pitcher Evan Langston, first baseman Norris McClure, outfielder Gage Ragona and utility player Nick Hunter.
Bullington took over the program following the retirement of long-time head coach Frank Sims at the end of last season.
MUSGROVE NAMED ALL-SSAC
Mobile’s Tucker Musgrove was named a first-team member of the All-Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) baseball team. Musgrove, a Semmes native who played his prep career at Mary G. Montgomery, is a junior outfielder and relief pitcher. In 43 games, Musgrove was batting .433 with 68 hits, 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 43 runs batted in and 23 stolen bases at the time of his selection.
Outfielder Trevor Andrews, outfielder Trevor Wells, utility player Landon Moore, catcher Jackson Breal and pitcher Kyle White were named to the second team. Andrews, a transfer from Jacksonville State and Theodore native, tied the school record for home runs in a season with 16 at the time of his selection. He also had 60 RBI and a .782 slugging percentage. Wells has 60 hits and 43 RBI, with Moore batting .403, Breal offering 25 RBI and White striking out 43 batters in 52 innings.
DESORMEAUX WINS AWARD
Spring Hill College’s Paityn Desormeaux was named Relief Pitcher of the Year by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) last week. Desormeaux is a senior who produced a 5-8 record with eight starts in 32 appearances. She had three saves and a 3.64 earned run average. She struck out 73 batters in 101.1 innings and pitched four complete games.
Joining her on the All-SIAC first team were starting pitcher Emma Curry and outfielder Airyonna Weaver. Curry posted a 9-11 record and had a 3.77 ERA. She also pitched four complete games and had 66 strikeouts in 112.1 innings. Weaver, a sophomore, batted .323 with 37 runs scored, 42 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, 15 stolen bases and 22 RBI.
Catcher Amanda Glowacki and utility player Bailey Cox were named to the All-SIAC second team. Glowacki, a freshman, batted .297 with 13 runs, 22 hits, one double, one triple and 16 RBI. Cox, a sophomore, batted .306 with 24 runs, 30 hits, seven doubles, one triple and 22 RBI.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
