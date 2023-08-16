Murphy High School Panthers

Murphy High School Panthers

When he was growing up, Jaylon Edney wanted to play football. However, his mother, who cast the deciding vote in the matter, did not share her son’s wishes. So he waited. Eventually, when he entered middle school, Edney’s mother allowed her son to begin playing football. He has not looked back.

In fact, Edney apparently is trying to make up for lost time. Heading into his senior season and armed with five previous years of experience, he is playing as many positions for the Murphy Panthers as he can secure, leading to only a few moments when he is not on the field during a game.

