When he was growing up, Jaylon Edney wanted to play football. However, his mother, who cast the deciding vote in the matter, did not share her son’s wishes. So he waited. Eventually, when he entered middle school, Edney’s mother allowed her son to begin playing football. He has not looked back.
In fact, Edney apparently is trying to make up for lost time. Heading into his senior season and armed with five previous years of experience, he is playing as many positions for the Murphy Panthers as he can secure, leading to only a few moments when he is not on the field during a game.
“My mama didn’t let me play park ball,” Edney said. “I started in middle school my seventh-grade year and I’ve been playing ever since. … It was very hard not playing. I just had to work hard at home and work on myself. Mom’s OK with it now.”
New Murphy head coach Justin Hannah said Edney was one of the first players he noticed when he had the opportunity to get his team on the field to see what they could do. Because he played several positions, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior was easy to spot.
“He was a guy who looks the part, a guy who runs the part, a guy who all across the board did exactly what you asked him to do and does good things once he gets there,” Hannah said. “Jaylon is a very, very special player. He’s an athlete and he’s a guy who does exactly what you ask him to do, the way you draw it up. … He’s a guy who is just a football guy. He’s a good kid, a respectful kid, and he’s a kid that when you tell him what to do he does it and he does it very, very well. I plan to use him in a few ways to get the team going.”
While Hannah didn’t offer any specifics as to the positions Edney would play, it is believed he will be used at wide receiver on offense and in the secondary on defense while also getting some work as a kick returner and perhaps as a punt returner. Last season he caught 29 passes for 671 yards and seven touchdowns, with his best game coming against Robertsdale when he hauled in four catches for 154 yards and two scores. As a kick returner, Edney had 16 kickoff returns for 405 yards and one touchdown.
“I plan to use him in multiple ways,” Hannah said. “Our team is young and by his leadership as a senior, he will be able to be more versatile in the things we would like to do. … I think he’s a very, very special kid and he is a very elite kid in some areas and he’s going to do some very, very special things for us this year.”
Edney said it doesn’t matter where he plays — though he admitted receiver is his favorite position because it puts the football in his hands — he just wants to be on the field and not the sidelines.
“I love it being on the field most of the time,” he said. “The coaches trust me to go out there and make a play and I intend to go out there and make a play. … [My teammates] have got to have people they can look up to and know that they can trust them and depend on them.”
Murphy is coming off a 2-7 season and is looking to record its first winning season since 2019 (6-5). Edney said he believes this season will show improvement from the Panthers.
“I feel like we have improved from last year and each year we’re getting better,” Edney said. “I think we are starting to put it all together."
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.