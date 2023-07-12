First-year Murphy football head coach Justin Hannah is handing out a list of C’s to his team. It’s not a grading system. Instead, Hannah said he feels it is important for his players and his coaching staff to adhere to a list of C’s that form the foundation of the team he hopes to build within the program.
Hannah’s Cs include cultivation, coaching, commitment, consistency, competitiveness, championships, change and creating culture.
Each of the steps is important, he said, in creating a team and realizing success. He is employing the guidelines in an attempt to turn around a program that has won just two games in each of its past two seasons and is being led by its fifth head coach since 2014. Over the previous six seasons, the Panthers have had three head coaches (Muskingum Barnes, Rico Jackson, John McKenzie) who have combined for a 21-39 record, including last season’s 2-7 mark in McKenzie’s only year as head coach. The Panthers haven’t earned a playoff spot since 2019 and their last playoff victory was during the 2011 season in which they lost in the second round.
Hannah, 35, is a former Tuskegee University standout and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) All-America defensive back. His previous coaching experience found him as a secondary coach at Tuskegee and also a defensive coordinator at Shades Valley High School. He was the defensive coordinator at Jackson-Olin last season.
Hannah explained each of the C’s he notes are important to what he wants to build at Murphy
“Coaching, everything starts with coaching, and that means accepting coaching,” Hannah said. “Once you do that we can start moving forward as a team and learn team concepts.”
For Hannah, other aspects of the guidelines that hold importance include commitment — “Being committed to being on the team, committed to being a Murphy Panther, that means something that’s bigger than you, bigger than me; you’re talking about 1926, committed to Murphy, rebranding Murphy, rebuilding Murphy,” he said — and consistency (“Consistent in being on time, on being here, on being coachable, in competing,” he noted).
Hannah said the addition of championships to the list does not necessarily mean winning championships.
“Championships is not always winning the state title,” he said. “A championship mentality is executing day in and day out.”
Culture also plays a key role in Hannah’s aims and on the list of guidelines.
“This is a winning program and we’re going to get this back to a winning program,” he said. “We’re going to get our ACT scores up, our testing scores up, our GPAs up. The culture here is people graduate from Murphy and become very, very successful, so this has nothing to do with football, it has nothing to do with X’s and O’s. It has to do with life, it has to do with the culture.
“Our culture is going to affect the community and the citizens around Murphy High School, and this is what we call the Murphy Way. The line has been drawn and we will rise above this line. Anything under this line is failure, anything under this line is losing, anything under this line is disappointing. That’s the motto and that’s what we’ve been teaching thus far and the kids have bought in. It’s working and it’s coming together.”
Hannah said the biggest challenge he has faced thus far in taking over the program is inconsistency and “believing.”
“I say believing because it’s a mindset. You have to know that you can do it and you have to believe within yourself,” he said.
Murphy plays in Class 6A, Region 1, one of the toughest football regions in the state.
“We are definitely in a tough region. I definitely see and understand when they call it the SEC,” he said. “… I’m in a region with great coaches, not just good football teams. And that has set a precedent and a bar and standard for the other coaches that are also in this region. ... It’s been a challenge.”
So far, Hannah said he likes the effort he has seen from his team.
“We were able to compete in some 7-on-7s and we were able to see who can do what — who can catch, who can run, who can kick, who can cover. And who can be coachable,” he said.
