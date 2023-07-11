The uniform Tucker Musgrove hopes to one day wear as a Major League Baseball (MLB) player will have a familiar feel for him. It’s almost as if his future was predetermined in a way.
On Monday, the former Mary G. Montgomery standout who just finished an All-America junior season with the University of Mobile Rams, was selected in the seventh round by the San Diego Padres with a 221st overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
The 6-foot-0, 175-pound pitcher and outfielder said he hopes to sign a contract and move ahead to his professional career, skipping his final season with the Rams. Especially with San Diego, a team that drafted him as a two-way player — pitcher and position player.
“My first year of 5-year-old T-ball I was on the San Diego Padres [team] in Little League,” Musgrove said. “So we were the Padres all the way through 12 years old. So the entire time at the park [for youth baseball] was as a San Diego Padre, so it’s kind of come full circle. It’s like a dream come true. It’s amazing.”
Musgrove was selected as a first-team All-Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) player as both an outfielder and relief pitcher this past season. He also earned an SSAC Gold Glove as a centerfielder, was named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) honorable mention All-America and helped lead the Rams to the SSAC tournament title and the NAIA regional tournament.
“I’m stoked. I’m super excited I get to keep swinging it,” Musgrove said of the Padres’ decision to use him as a two-way player. “I know a lot of teams were looking at me as a pitcher only, so I’m looking forward to being able to keep swinging it and putting in the work at the professional level.”
UMobile head coach Jon Seymour said Musgrove attended a pre-draft workout with the Padres and San Diego officials liked what they saw from him.
“One of the things we talked about a lot was being drafted in the right situation,” Seymour said. “It’s funny because he went to the Padres pre-draft workout as a [pitcher only]. They kind of watched him move around a little bit and they asked him if he didn’t mind running the 60 [-yard dash]. I think he ran a 6.5. Then they asked, ‘Do you want to hit?’ He swung the bat really, really well. Then he got on the mound and struck out four of the six guys he faced and got the other two to pop out.
“He was changing out of his cleats into his shoes in the dugout and this guy approached him. He didn’t look like a typical front office person. He was wearing a big bucket hat and his phone never stopped going off. He said, ‘You’re a heck of a player. Where do you come from?’ He introduced himself and it was A.J. Preller [Padres president of baseball operations and general manager]. He said, ‘We’re going to draft you and you’re going to do both.’’’
This past season, Musgrove appeared on the mound in 15 games, posting an 0-1 record and posting two saves. In 18 innings he struck out 23 batters with a 3.00 earned run average and only eight walks issued. In 49 games, he had 189 at-bats and batted .397 with 75 hits, 11 doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 48 runs batted in, 32 walks, 25 stolen bases and 64 runs scored while boasting a .485 on-base percentage and .635 slugging percentage.
“The attention [from MLB scouts] started in the fall of this past year,” Musgrove said. “I started seeing a lot of [radar] guns in the stands and a lot of clipboards. At first, it was kind of nerve-wracking but I settled into it pretty quickly and it just became a part of the game and it was almost like they weren’t there. Anytime I was blessed to have the opportunity I was just focused on competing at the college level and where my feet are.”
Seymour said Musgrove has a lot more to offer.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg for this kid,” he said. “He’s up to 97 miles per hour and he’s just 175 pounds. He has the frame to put on another 40 pounds at least. In a couple of years, he’s going to be a monster. That’s what I kept telling the scouts — he’s not even scratching the surface of what he can do.”
