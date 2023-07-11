Tucker Musgrove

University of Mobile's Tucker Musgrove.

 Photo courtesy of UMobile Athletics

The uniform Tucker Musgrove hopes to one day wear as a Major League Baseball (MLB) player will have a familiar feel for him. It’s almost as if his future was predetermined in a way.

On Monday, the former Mary G. Montgomery standout who just finished an All-America junior season with the University of Mobile Rams, was selected in the seventh round by the San Diego Padres with a 221st overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

