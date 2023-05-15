NAIA national tennis tournament

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tennis Championships in men’s and women’s competition will take place at the Mobile Tennis Center beginning Tuesday, May 16. The event takes place during National Tennis Month.

Participating teams in the NAIA national tournament will take part in a variety of activities in association with National Tennis Month. Monday, May 15, has been declared as NAIA Play Day, an event that begins at 6 p.m. at the Mobile Tennis Center. Also, NAIA teams are scheduled to visit Mobile-area schools on Monday, including the University of Mobile team which was scheduled to visit St. Mary’s School from 10:45-11:50 a.m. Other schools receiving visits include Mary B. Austin, Taylor-White Elementary, UMS-Wright, Tanner Williams Elementary, Cottage Hill Christian and  St. Pius, 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.