The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tennis Championships in men’s and women’s competition will take place at the Mobile Tennis Center beginning Tuesday, May 16. The event takes place during National Tennis Month.
Participating teams in the NAIA national tournament will take part in a variety of activities in association with National Tennis Month. Monday, May 15, has been declared as NAIA Play Day, an event that begins at 6 p.m. at the Mobile Tennis Center. Also, NAIA teams are scheduled to visit Mobile-area schools on Monday, including the University of Mobile team which was scheduled to visit St. Mary’s School from 10:45-11:50 a.m. Other schools receiving visits include Mary B. Austin, Taylor-White Elementary, UMS-Wright, Tanner Williams Elementary, Cottage Hill Christian and St. Pius,
Other events associated with National Tennis Month in the area include Adaptive Tennis on May 18 at 1 p.m. at Gordon Oaks Senior Center, and a special needs event, also at 1 p.m., at Mae Eanes School.
Mobile Tennis Center Cardio Tennis is scheduled May 17 at 6 p.m., with Cardio Tennis for Juniors slated at Lyons Park on May 19 at 4 p.m. A Tennis & Learn event highlighting the career of Althea Gibson is slated at Lyons Park at 4 p.m. an May 26.
As for the NAIA national tournament, the 24-team men’s field includes Mobile, William Carey, Keiser, Cardinal Stritch, Lindsey Wilson, Westcliff, Southeastern, Kan., Southeastern, Fla., Oakland City, Ave Maria, Cumberland, Tenn., McPherson, Tennessee Wesleyan, William Woods, Holy Cross, Coastal Georgia, Cumberlands, Ky., Northwestern, Ohio, Xavier-New Orleans, Midland, Neb., Middle Georgia State, St. Thomas, Fla., Grace, Ind. and Georgia Gwinnett.
The women’s field has many of the same teams. It includes Mobile, William Carey, Loyola-New Orleans, Xavier-New Orleans, Keiser, Indiana Wesleyan, SCAD Savannah, Oakland City, Westcliff, Cornerstone, Mich., Ave Maria, Lindsey Wilson, Tennessee Wesleyan, William Woods, LSU-Alexandria, Southeastern, Fla., Middle Georgia State, Union, Ky., Holy Cross, Ottawa, Kan., St. Thomas, Fla., Midland, Neb., Cumberlands, Ky. and Georgia Gwinnett.
The Mobile men’s team will open tournament play Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Cumberlands, Ky., while the Mobile women’s team opens the tournament at 9 a.m. on Tuesday against Indiana Wesleyan.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
