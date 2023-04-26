The state of Alabama has been at the forefront of beach volleyball for more than a decade. Then known as “sand volleyball,” the University of Alabama at Birmingham hosted Florida State University in the first match officially sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in 2012.
That special connection will continue next week when the NCAA Beach Volleyball National Championship returns to the Gulf Place Public Beach in Gulf Shores.
“The Gulf Shores/Orange Beach area is a perfect location for those who love the sport of beach volleyball or are looking for a great vacation spot,” Kristin Fasbender, NCAA director of championships and alliances, said.
“There’s going to be so much going on during the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship. You can catch excellent beach volleyball while enjoying the sun, surf and local restaurants. Everything is easily walkable, and it will be a great weekend to take the family on vacation.”
FROM THE BEGINNING
The NCAA designated the activity as an emerging sport for women in 2009. While just 15 schools had sponsored teams by 2012, beach volleyball went on to enjoy the quickest transition from that original status to a championship sport in NCAA history.
According to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), 96 programs now sponsor teams in the NCAA’s Division I, II and III. There are 31 teams in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and 58 more in the community college ranks.
While waiting on the NCAA to sanction the sport, the AVCA stepped in and started the Collegiate Sand Championships in 2012. Several communities put in bids to host the playoffs, with the eventual winner being Gulf Shores. The reception was so positive the Baldwin County community became the permanent site for the AVCA championships.
Once the number of schools fielding teams reached a required level, the NCAA officially announced that beach volleyball would be the organization’s 90th sanctioned sport. Not wanting to fix what was not broken, the decision was made to keep Gulf Shores as the site for the first NCAA championship in 2016. In a nod to its past, UAB has served as the host school for the Gulf Shores tournaments.
LOCAL IMPACT
Since those early days, two local colleges have formed beach volleyball programs. Spring Hill started in 2015 while the University of Mobile got going in 2020.
After a slow start, the Badgers have exploded onto the national scene. The NCAA Division II squad finished third at the AVCA Small College Championships in 2018 and 2019, then were the runners-up in 2021 and 2022. SHC finished in sixth place at this year’s nationals with a 16-14 overall record.
“The NCAA volleyball championship in Gulf Shores has promoted beach volleyball in Alabama by exemplifying the sport at the highest level,” SHC head coach Sarah Senft told Lagniappe. “Beach volleyball is growing, and more and more juniors are getting involved in beach volleyball at younger ages.
“Bringing in the top collegiate teams allows younger players in the state to see what great opportunities are out there for beach volleyball. For some, they may even get to watch and meet their role models. In the future, I hope beach volleyball continues to grow in Alabama. A great way this could occur is for the state passing beach volleyball in high school sports.”
The University of Mobile, an NAIA institution, got to experience next week’s championship site as the Rams played in Gulf Shores for the Sun Belt Conference tournament. This earned them a berth at the AVCA Small College Championships, where they beat Missouri Baptist to capture the third-place trophy. The Rams finished the year 16-14 overall and 8-2 in conference play.
NEW FORMAT
During a meeting last July, the Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved a change to make the Beach Volleyball Championship a 16-team, single-elimination event.
Under the new format, eight first-round duels will be conducted on the first day of the three-day event. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on the second day. The remaining two teams will play the championship contest on the final day of the tournament.
Last year, the Beach Volleyball Championship was played with a 16-team field for the first time. Eight single-elimination duels were played on the first day of the four-day event. The remaining eight teams then played the traditional double-elimination format over the final three days of the event.
After reviewing the 2022 championship and receiving feedback from the student-athletes and coaches, the NCAA Women's Beach Volleyball Committee recommended the 16-team, single-elimination format.
While the format is a departure from what has traditionally been conducted at the championship, it places it in line with most NCAA championships.
Also starting this year, the NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee will select teams on a national basis rather than be required to select a certain number of teams from each geographic region.
TOP CONTENDERS
The University of Southern California (USC) took home the first two trophies, knocking off Florida State in 2016 and Pepperdine in 2017. Cross-town rival UCLA was crowned in 2018 after defeating Florida State and again in 2019 with a win over USC. After no matches in 2020 in response to COVID-19, the Trojans have roared back with victories over UCLA in 2021 and Florida State in 2022.
In the AVCA national poll from April 18, USC took over first place with a 30-2 record after Texas Christian suffered its initial loss to stand at 31-1. Next are the familiar names of UCLA and Florida State. Completing the Top 10 are Loyola Marymount, LSU, Grand Canyon University, Hawaii, California and Stanford.
Other contenders for the coveted field are Long Beach State, Florida International, Washington, Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, South Carolina, Tulane, Stetson, Arizona and Pepperdine.
The country’s top teams will travel to Gulf Shores to compete in the single-elimination championship May 5-7. Action will begin on May 3 with the opening round play-in duel.
Adjacent to the NCAA championship site, more than 375 junior beach volleyball teams will compete in the 2023 Gulf Coast Region “BeachFest” National Beach Tour Qualifier sponsored by USA Volleyball. These rising stars are vying for a ticket to the USA Volleyball Beach National Championship. In addition to the collegiate and junior events, a USA Volleyball Para Beach Volleyball tournament will take place on the junior event site as well.
All championship weekend duals will air live on the ESPN family of networks, with the championship dual airing live on the flagship ESPN at 11 a.m. on May 7.
Day passes, all-session passes and opening-round tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/NCAABVBTickets23.
