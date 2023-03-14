Baker junior guard Labaron Philon was selected the MaxPreps Alabama High School Basketball Player of the Year. Philon led the Hornets to a 25-7 record this season.
The 6-foot-4 Auburn commit averaged 35 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He shot 52 percent from the floor, 34 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent from the free throw line. His game-high scoring total this past season was 51 points during a game in November.
He scored 1,051 points this past season, giving him 2,310 points in his Baker career. He is rated as the No. 40 overall recruit in the country by 247Sports.
He was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A Player of the Year last season and is considered a strong candidate to win the award again this year, just as he is considered a strong candidate to be named Mr. Basketball this season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.