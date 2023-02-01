Reese's Senior Bowl

Let the evaluations — and the jockeying for position — in the 2023 NFL Draft begin.

The NFL is back in Mobile, making its annual trek to the city to get another, close-up look at some of the players available in the upcoming draft in April. In its 74th year, the Reese’s Senior Bowl welcomes NFL scouts, general managers, coaches and player personnel officials to town for one of the final opportunities — and ahead of the NFL Combine — to see the prospects work on the field as well as sit with them for face-to-face discussions.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

