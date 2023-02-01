Let the evaluations — and the jockeying for position — in the 2023 NFL Draft begin.
The NFL is back in Mobile, making its annual trek to the city to get another, close-up look at some of the players available in the upcoming draft in April. In its 74th year, the Reese’s Senior Bowl welcomes NFL scouts, general managers, coaches and player personnel officials to town for one of the final opportunities — and ahead of the NFL Combine — to see the prospects work on the field as well as sit with them for face-to-face discussions.
The game’s slogan suggests “The Draft Begins in Mobile,” and certainly it continues to play a big role in the final analysis of the players who participate in the week of practices and meetings and getting-to-know-you sessions.
Practices began Tuesday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, where the Senior Bowl game will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. It will also be televised on the NFL Network. Practice sessions were slated at South Alabama Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The National team practices from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. all three days, while the American team practices from 2-4 p.m. on those days.
More than 4,000 credentials were issued for this year’s game, including NFL personnel, with almost 1,100 of that number being members of the media, the first time the game has attracted more than 1,000 members of the media.
While Senior Bowl Week remains basically the same as it has been over the years, there are some changes as well. The most notable change deals with the coaching staffs. In the 73 previous Senior Bowls, the NFL would send two entire team staffs to the game to coach the two teams. This year, members of NFL staffs that didn’t make the playoffs, as well as coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, make up the coaching staffs for the Senior Bowl. The NFL sent two of its complete staffs to the East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be played Thursday in Las Vegas.
The plan now, dictated by the NFL office, is for the Senior Bowl to be sent complete staffs every even year, with the East-West game getting complete staffs each odd year.
As such, some have perceived the change indicates the East-West game may be gaining on the Senior Bowl in prestige. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy doesn’t see it that way, and he addressed the issue at a Tuesday morning press conference.
“I don’t see it as they are nipping at our heels,” Nagy said. “I think everyone is using social media more smartly, so everyone is out there more visibly. Our first year here we were at 40 million impressions [on social media] … and this year we’re over 400 million. … But when you look at the rosters [of the two games], I mean, the other game got two players that we invited this year. We’re going to keep doing what we do. … The Senior Bowl has been great forever. We’ve had 181 first-round picks since the year 2000. No other game has one.”
As for this year’s rosters, Nagy said he believes the running back and tight end groups in this year’s game may prove to be the most entertaining to track. He noted because running backs, if they have a good junior season, usually enter the NFL Draft early and aren’t eligible to play in the Senior Bowl, it is hard to attract strong groups of running backs to the game, but this year’s list includes what he expects will feature “multiple NFL starters.”
As for the six quarterbacks, led by TCU and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan, Nagy said, “We’re not going to have a first-round quarterback, I think, for the first time in seven years. But we’re really excited about this year’s quarterback class. Based on our grades, our Senior Bowl grades, this class is all in the fourth-to-fifth round group, which is where Jalen Hurts was just three short years ago and now it’s pretty awesome to see Jalen in the Super Bowl [this year]. And Jalen jumped into the second [day of the draft] that year, so I think there is going to be a guy or two that gets into Day 2. … I think a couple of these guys will ascend, and it’s going to be fun to watch which of these guys do.”
Alabama has six players in the game. It began with eight, but defensive back Jordan Battle and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (injury) dropped out. Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe also dropped out of the game, leaving linebacker Eku Leota and defensive lineman Derick Hall representing the Tigers this week. South Alabama defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Wayne are taking part, as are former McGill-Toolen standouts Carlton Martial (Troy linebacker) and Jakorian Bennett (Maryland defensive back).
