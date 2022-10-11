Eddie Robinson Jr
Alabama State University

Alabama State head football coach Eddie Robinson Jr. didn’t want to give Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, who apparently prefers to be called Coach Prime, a hug following last Saturday’s game between the two teams. Coach Prime’s Jackson State team defeated the Hornets 26-12 and when the coaches met on the field after the game they exchanged a quick handshake and when it appeared Coach Prime was moving in to give Robinson a post-game hug, Robinson blocked the attempt and briskly walked away.

At his postgame press conference, Robinson addressed the situation, saying he felt Sanders was disrespectful concerning the Alabama State team in the days leading up to the game and then to Robinson, the ASU team and the school on Saturday. Hence, no hug.

