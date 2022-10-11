Alabama State head football coach Eddie Robinson Jr. didn’t want to give Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, who apparently prefers to be called Coach Prime, a hug following last Saturday’s game between the two teams. Coach Prime’s Jackson State team defeated the Hornets 26-12 and when the coaches met on the field after the game they exchanged a quick handshake and when it appeared Coach Prime was moving in to give Robinson a post-game hug, Robinson blocked the attempt and briskly walked away.
At his postgame press conference, Robinson addressed the situation, saying he felt Sanders was disrespectful concerning the Alabama State team in the days leading up to the game and then to Robinson, the ASU team and the school on Saturday. Hence, no hug.
“I thought there was a lot of disrespect [toward Alabama State] the whole week,” Robinson said. “… We didn’t talk the whole time in pregame [warm-ups] and I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. … I’m going to shake your hand and I’m going to go on.
“… He ain’t SWAC [Southwestern Athletic Conference]. I’m SWAC, he ain’t SWAC. He’s doing a great job, can’t knock that. He’s got a great team. … You ain’t going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school. … Ain’t no need for no embrace.”
Coach Prime and Jackson State will be in Mobile on Nov. 12 for the Gulf Coast Challenge against Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs, who lost their first four games of the year, have won two straight, beating Bethune-Cookman and Grambling. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex. Jackson State is unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SWAC games. The game against Alabama A&M in Mobile will also be a SWAC game.
Rocky Top showdown
Will this be the year Tennessee defeats Alabama? Maybe. Certainly, Tennessee fans — and many media members — are suggesting this is the best shot the Vols have had in some time of ending their losing streak to the Crimson Tide. The last time Tennessee won in the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry came in a 16-13 Vols’ victory in Knoxville in 2006. Prior to the start of the current 15-game losing skid, Tennessee had won 10 of the previous 12 meetings between the two teams.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Knoxville. CBS tabbed the game for its 2:30 p.m. time slot and it has been reported some tickets for the game are selling for $600 a seat and higher.
Bowl projections
Four of the five Division 1 football teams from the state of Alabama are expected to receive bowl invitations following the regular season, according to bowl predictions issued this week. Alabama is expected to be part of the College Football Playoffs while South Alabama, Troy and UAB are also expected to be playing in the postseason. The lone state school not predicted to be playing in the postseason is Auburn — and this is the first week that has been the case. As early as last week, at least one group making bowl projections on a weekly basis still had the Tigers as a bowl team.
CBS Sports and 247 Sports both have South Alabama in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, with CBS suggesting the Jags will play Virginia Tech and 247 Sports matching the Jags against Eastern Michigan. The Action Network has the Jags going against Ohio University in Mobile’s LendingTree Bowl and College Football News has South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl against UAB in what would be an interesting pairing. Alabama is picked to play either Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl or Clemson in the Peach Bowl, both being CFP semifinal games.
UAB is forecast to play in the New Orleans Bowl against Louisiana by CBS and 247 Sports. Troy’s predictions include playing Liberty in the Camellia Bowl, UNLV in the Cure Bowl, Rice in the Cure Bowl and Ball State in the LendingTree Bowl.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
