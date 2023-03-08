AHSAA 2A boys final: Aliceville vs. St Luke

St. Luke’s JT Busby reacts after his team was defeated by Aliceville during an AHSAA 2A championship game at BJCC’s Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | preps@al.com)

 Marvin Gentry

Five teams from the Lagniappe coverage area headed to Birmingham last week for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournament at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.

None of the teams — Foley (Class 7A), McGill-Toolen (6A) and UMS-Wright (4A) in girls’ competition, and McGill-Toolen (6A) and St. Luke’s (2A) in boys’ play — returned home with a state crown. But St. Luke’s came close — really close — to claiming its first-ever state basketball title.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Tommy Hicks

