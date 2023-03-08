St. Luke’s JT Busby reacts after his team was defeated by Aliceville during an AHSAA 2A championship game at BJCC’s Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | preps@al.com)
Five teams from the Lagniappe coverage area headed to Birmingham last week for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournament at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.
None of the teams — Foley (Class 7A), McGill-Toolen (6A) and UMS-Wright (4A) in girls’ competition, and McGill-Toolen (6A) and St. Luke’s (2A) in boys’ play — returned home with a state crown. But St. Luke’s came close — really close — to claiming its first-ever state basketball title.
The Wildcats defeated Mars Hill Bible 63-56 in the state 2A semifinals, the only win by a local team in this year’s Final Four, but lost a 44-43 heartbreaker in the waning moments of the 2A title game to Aliceville. With the game tied 43-all, Aliceville’s Tyquan Simon attempted a jump shot with less than 10 seconds left to play. The shot missed the mark but Aliceville’s Tyjaerian Williams rebounded the missed shot and attempted a putback. The shot did not hit the mark but he was fouled on the play, sending him to the free throw line with 3.4 seconds to go. He missed the first attempt but made the second.
Attempting a long, downcourt pass in an effort to try for a last-second shot, that if made would give it the win, the St. Luke’s pass was intercepted by an Aliceville player who simply dribbled away, erasing the final seconds.
“We had our chances,” Coach Garreth Trawick said in the postgame press conference. “I’m proud of the guys and the grit and the toughness they showed.”
The entire fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams holding the lead at various points in the period. Aliceville had claimed a 16-8 first-period lead that was trimmed to a 25-21 advantage at halftime. St. Luke’s cut into the lead some more in the third quarter as Aliceville, the No. 1-ranked team in 2A, held a slim 36-35 advantage. Both teams scored just eight points each in the final period.
Brandon Cooks made a pair of free throws for the Wildcats that gave them a 37-36 lead early in the period and Aliceville made a free throw that tied the game at 37-all. Cooks then made a layup that put St. Luke’s in front 39-37, but a 3-pointer put Aliceville back in front 40-39. A Mike Myles layup gave the lead back to St. Luke’s at 41-40 with 2:09 to play and once again Aliceville used a free throw to knot the game at 41 before an Aliceville basket put them in front 43-41 with 58 seconds to play.
An Aliceville foul sent J.T. Busby to the free throw line for St. Luke’s and he made both attempts, tying the game 43-43 with 23 seconds remaining.
Cooks led St. Luke’s with 20 points, six rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals, while teammate Myles offered seven points, 10 rebounds, two assists, five steals and one blocked shot. They were both named to the all-tournament team.
The girls’ state champions were Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Pleasant Grove (5A), Prattville Christian (4A), Trinity (3A), Mars Hill Bible (2A) and Spring Garden (1A). Hazel Green’s title was their sixth straight, setting an AHSAA record. The boys’ state champs were Hoover (7A), Buckhorn (6A), Valley (5A), Jacksonville (4A), Plainview (3A), Aliceville (2A) and Covenant Christian (1A).
Here is a brief look at the semifinal games involving the other local teams:
GIRLS
Priceville 56, UMS-Wright 36: The Bulldogs lost all of the scoring areas in the game, with Priceville outscoring them 28-6 in the paint, 10-0 on fastbreaks, 25-4 off turnovers, 12-3 off the bench and 15-10 in second chance shots. Noel Freeman led the Bulldogs with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Elizabeth Meador had 12 points, with Ameilia Meador adding six points and two assists.
Hazel Green 49, McGill-Toolen 22: The Yellow Jackets shot just 23.7 percent from the floor (9 of 38), 20 percent from 3-point range (2 of 10) and 50 percent at the free throw line (2 of 4). Lindsey Cox was the team’s leading scorer with 11 points. She also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Anna Reed McNeece scored seven points and contributed eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sparkman 53, Foley 31: The Lions led 13-8 at the end of the first period, but Sparkman took over from there, grabbing a 25-21 halftime lead and extending that to a 37-31 lead after three quarters. Sparkman increased its advantage in the final period. Jestiny Dixon led the way for Foley with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Ashauntee Hobbs added nine points, with Keiyonla Knight adding seven points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
BOYS
Buckhorn 65, McGill-Toolen 57: Buckhorn’s offense caught fire in the fourth quarter to overtake what had been a close game throughout. Bennett Russ led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. He also had three rebounds. Devin McCraine added 14 points, with Alex Shamburger scoring eight points, grabbing six rebounds and handing out three assists. Tristen Brower had seven points and four rebounds.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks
