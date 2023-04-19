The 22-year-old gunman who allegedly shot and killed one and injured seven others during Mobile’s New Year’s Eve Moon Pie Drop celebration downtown has pleaded guilty to possessing a pistol modified to fire automatically.
In federal court filings made public Tuesday, Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, confessed to possessing a Glock model 22 .40-caliber handgun which was equipped with a conversion device commonly known as a “Glock switch” and later lying to detectives about shooting it.
The gun was reportedly used in the NYE shooting on Dauphin Street near South Jackson Street Grill at 11:14 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.
With the plea, Thomas agreed to forfeit the firearm. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24.
Thomas is simultaneously facing charges on the state level, and is currently pleading not guilty to the murder of Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, and first-degree assault and shooting into buildings. He currently remains in custody and is the first suspect to be held without bond under Aniah’s Law.
Thomas’ confession brings new facts to light about the alleged gang incident on New Year's Eve, including that there were as many as 22 shots exchanged between groups and that Thomas had obtained the firearm from a local gun show a month earlier.
According to a “factual resume” included in the plea agreement, Thomas arrived in downtown Mobile around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 with a cousin and a friend and spent around two hours at Lure Nightclub and intended to watch the Moon Pie Drop at midnight.
Thomas was outside of the club when he encountered Reives and a second individual. He said Reives was in a white shirt, talking loudly, appeared drunk, and “did a look.” Thomas claims he saw Reives put a gun into his pants before walking up to him, where he reportedly said “I will shoot your ass right now.”
The ensuing shoot-out was captured on multiple business security cameras, and shows officers just 20 yards away when the violence erupted. According to filings, that footage shows Thomas pulling out his gun and firing several shots, hitting Reives in the head behind the ear, and fatally injuring him.
The second individual with Reives, identified as “M.P.,” produced his own pistol and began shooting back at Thomas. The two exchanged numerous shots and both were shot multiple times and incapacitated by the time officers were upon them.
The two guns used were recovered from the scene, one near Thomas and another under a nearby car. A third gun was found on Reives “stuffed deep inside [his] underwear.” That gun was also equipped with a Glock switch and was loaded with an extended magazine with 17 rounds.
Police and paramedics tended to seven others on the scene. Those injuries are listed as follows: L.H. shot in the back; A.L. shot in the right calf; T.M. shot in the right finger; "Y.R." shot in the right ankle; D.T. shot in the back and stomach: A.Z. shot in the back, left leg, and left foot; and J.H. shot in the hip.
Investigators collected 22 fired .40 caliber shell casings, four damaged bullets, three bullet jacket fragments and two lead fragments.
Thomas was interrogated twice following the shooting, where he allegedly shifted his story multiple times about possessing the gun and claimed Reives shot at him first. When pressed on where he obtained the Glock switch, Thomas asked for a lawyer.
According to those interviews, Thomas purchased the firearm from the CASC Mobile gun show on Dec. 10, 2022, which took place at The Grounds in Mobile. He provided his name, address and Alabama Driver’s License to make the $500 purchase.
Phone records show he had Googled the gun show and purchased the gun the same day. Text messages recovered from his phone show him
Days later, on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, 2022, Thomas searched for high-capacity magazines to equip with the gun. Investigators recovered Thomas’ gun equipped with an extended magazine.
Agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tested the gun at its “laboratory” in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and confirmed that the gun had “machinegun” capability. Several test fires of the weapon with the switch attached resulted in multiple rounds of ammunition with a single pull of the trigger.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller is prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.