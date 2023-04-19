Thomas Earl Thomas Jr.

The 22-year-old gunman who allegedly shot and killed one and injured seven others during Mobile’s New Year’s Eve Moon Pie Drop celebration downtown has pleaded guilty to possessing a pistol modified to fire automatically.

In federal court filings made public Tuesday, Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, confessed to possessing a Glock model 22 .40-caliber handgun which was equipped with a conversion device commonly known as a “Glock switch” and later lying to detectives about shooting it.

