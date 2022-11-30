Jeff Kelly knew all along. He knew the talent was there, and perhaps more importantly, he knew the want was there — the desire to be the best, the push to excel, the intangibles that enhance the obvious athletic abilities.
Looking at his Saraland football roster after last season, seeing the players who would return and gauging their improvement, Kelly recognized this year’s Spartans team could be special. With a victory Friday, it will be a state championship team.
The 13-1 Spartans, whose only loss this season came in a one-point decision on the road against Theodore, which would end the regular season as the top-ranked Class 6A team in the state, meet 12-2 Mountain Brook at 7 p.m. at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium in the 6A title game.
Kelly is not surprised his team has made it to this point.
“All the way back,” Kelly said when asked when he knew his team had a chance to be a state championship-caliber team. “I knew we were going to be pretty good early on. I really did. And that’s just because these kids are extremely competitive, and they love to practice. They are humble guys that just want to win and they love football, they love competing, they love when you turn the lights on on Friday nights and you go out there to go to battle against somebody else.
“Not only do they do that on Friday nights, but they do that Monday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday, just because they love the sport and they love their teammates. We’ve got great leadership on our team. It’s a good mix of older, veteran guys and a good mix of younger guys. Overall, top to bottom, this is the most mature football team that I’ve had in terms of how they handle the day-to-day adversities.”
They have also handled the week-to-week schedule well. The Spartans won their first eight games of the year, lost the heartbreaker at Theodore, and have now won their past five games, including last week’s 21-6 state semifinal win at Theodore and a wild, 57-56 victory at home against Homewood in the quarterfinals.
Saraland has already set a new school record for points scored in a season with 607, and its defense, with the exception of the Homewood game, has been pretty salty. Take away Homewood’s 56 points and the Spartans have allowed just 218 points in 13 games. All that has been accomplished while competing in the tough Class 6A, Region 1, a nine-team region that also includes St. Paul’s, McGill-Toolen, Spanish Fort, Theodore, Blount and others.
“We had three teams in the third round and I think that says a lot about the quality of our region,” Kelly said. “And we have outstanding players down here and the coaches work hard to put them in positions to be successful. We’ve had a pretty good run down here in this part of the state in terms of representing throughout the playoffs and we need to do a great job this week to hold up our end of the bargain as we go play the winner of the North [section] to see who gets the Blue Map [trophy].”
Friday’s game will mark the third time over the past nine seasons Saraland has played in the state championship game; the Spartans are still searching for their first football title. Past experience — they were last in the title game in 2018 — should be helpful, Kelly said.
“We’ll see this Friday. We’ve been there,” he said. “I know just personally speaking for me, and I don’t want to speak for our coaches, but I know for me I had a really good feeling going into this playoff run and even last week — and even this week — just knowing what to expect, knowing where the distractions are and some of the things that you may need to do to get your team ready to go.
“I’m confident that we’ll be able to go up there and put our best foot forward and play good football. It’s different when it gets into late November. It’s different when you get in the semifinals. It’s different when you get in the finals. Anybody who says otherwise is just not correct. I know experience provides a lot of great lessons for us. I know it has for me personally and hopefully, we can draw on some of those things from the past and put our guys in position to be successful.”
And at times, success can be a detriment, Kelly noted.
“Some of the toughest things you have to overcome is people patting you on the back,” he said. “These guys have had a lot of people pat them on the back this year because of the success they’ve had on the field. But they haven’t let it get to their heads or anything like that. They just show up and go improve week in and week out, and that’s one of the reasons we’re still playing.”
Saraland has received a lot of attention this season for its sophomore class. The roster lists 31 sophomores playing for the Spartans, but there are four in particular who have had a big impact on the team’s success — quarterback KJ Lacey, wide receiver-running back Ryan Williams, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receiver C.D. Gill.
“We’ve got some guys who just love the game of football, who love practicing and love playing,” Kelly said. “We’ve got seniors who are providing great leadership for us, great play for us. We’ve got a lot of juniors, especially on defense, who have been just outstanding this year. We’re excited about where this program is headed. We’re excited about the future, but the future can wait.
“We’ve got an opportunity right now to go do something special and we want to finish what we started. There have been years where you get caught up in talking about going to the finals and what comes with it. But it’s not enough for us to go to the finals. It’s time for us to finish and go play our best football and go earn that last win.”
And what would it mean to the program, the school and the community to win a state championship?
“I don’t know what it would mean to the program, I just know we’ve got a ton of guys — in the present, and of course in the past — who have come through, who have made football very, very special in terms of folks coming through, who have worn our uniform and bled and sweat for our program,” Kelly said. “We’ve had some great teams that have come awful close. I think it would be a great deal for the team and the entire program and the school if we could finish it. These kids, they just love the game of football. Whether we’re playing a preseason game or we’re playing this Friday night in Auburn, their approach is going to be the same. Maybe that’s one of the secrets to our magic.”
