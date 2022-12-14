Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Those who follow sports, whatever the sport may be, seem to love rankings. There’s the Top 25 polls in football and basketball, polls ranking the teams in the various conferences races, the best players of all time, whatever. And because these lead to water cooler discussions and arguments, as well as much-desired clicks on website links you can count on rankings of all kinds to be produced.
As such, with college football bowl season upon us — the first bowl game will be played Friday — several websites have put together their rankings, from 1 to 41, of this season’s best bowl game matchups.
And we at Lagniappe have collected the results of a few of these to pass along to you as it relates to bowl games in the state or bowl games involving teams from the state. Seven bowl games are considered — Alabama vs. Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, Troy vs. Texas-San Antonio in the Cure Bowl, South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl, UAB vs. Miami of Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl, Southern Miss vs. Rice in Mobile’s LendingTree Bowl, Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo in Montgomery’s Camellia Bowl and East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.
The Sugar Bowl generally is the top-ranked of those bowls, while the Cure Bowl also receives some high rankings. The New Orleans Bowl has a fairly good ranking but the LendingTree, Camellia and Bahamas bowls generally did not fare well.
Here is how a few such polls have those games ranked, while also including the top pick in each of the rankings. Often, the rankings take into consideration what the voters views as “watchability,” meaning appeal to the average college football fan:
247Sports: Only ranked Top 12 “must-see” games: No. 1 Peach, No. 2 Cure, No. 11 Sugar.
STILL MORE RANKINGS
The 247Sports site produced its list of the 25 best bowl games of all time. The list includes four games that include teams from Alabama or bowls played in Alabama. That list includes No. 24: 2008 New Orleans Bowl: Southern Miss 30, Troy 27 (OT); No. 14: 2018 College Football Playoff title game: Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT); No. 9 2000 Orange Bowl: Michigan 35, Alabama 34; and No. 4: 2004 Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame 24, Alabama 23.
The No. 1 pick was the 2006 Rose Bowl in which Texas beat USC 41-38 on Vince Young’s late touchdown run. One game noticeably missing from the list that Mobilians might argue deserves a spot, if not indeed a high-ranking place on the list, is the 2001 GMAC Bowl (now LendingTree Bowl) in which Marshall defeated East Carolina 64-61 in double-overtime. Marshall trailed 38-8 at the half and quarterback Byron Leftwich led a huge comeback charge by the Thundering Herd, including driving 80 yards and scoring a game-tying touchdown after trailing by six with 50 seconds to play and no timeouts — and then missing the extra-point kick that would have won it in regulation.
The teams combined for 1,141 yards, Leftwich threw for 576 yards and four touchdowns and even ran for another score and both teams had a pair of defensive touchdowns, East Carolina’s coming in the first half and both of Marshall’s scores in the third quarter, helping trigger its comeback.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
