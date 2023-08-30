When the contract was signed by the two schools a few years ago it was viewed as a matchup of regional interest that would benefit both schools. As Saturday’s South Alabama-Tulane game at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans approaches, it has become a game garnering some national attention as well.
In a slate full of games over the Labor Day weekend and kickoff of the college football season, the Jaguars’ season-opener against the Green Wave is expected to be one of the most competitive of the bunch. It serves as one of the most anticipated first games in South Alabama’s young football history.
South Alabama is returning 20 starters from last season’s 10-3 team and Tulane is coming off a stellar season in which the Green Wave posted a 12-2 record, won a conference championship and beat Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl. It too has several starters back and a Top 25 preseason national ranking.
“I think you’re always, in the offseason, you’re ready to see what you can do to improve,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said. “When you have experience, you see the marker of where those guys left off a year ago to going into this season. For our players, a bowl game [loss to Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl] left certainly a bad taste in our mouth. It’s a motivation in the offseason.
“I think it’s fitting that we are going back to the same place that we did not execute well enough in a bowl game in terms of the city of New Orleans. It's a different opponent, yet at the same time it’s an opportunity for us to set ourselves on the right trajectory going into the 2023 season.”
Starting the season against a strong opponent is a positive, Wommack said, and should be viewed as such.
“This will be a challenge,” he said. “This is a very challenging schedule, this is a very challenging opponent. What I am most excited to see is kind of where we are and see the experience of our team show up on game day and our ability to execute with consistency, because I think at the beginning of the season you get the group of guys who execute with the most consistency typically end up winning the game. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can execute over and over again, regardless of success or adversity. Most certainly we’ll see ebbs and flows in a tough game like this.”
Tulane is ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll and No. 23 in the USA Today/Coaches poll. The game will be televised nationally, beginning at 7 p.m., on ESPNU.
South Alabama has received some preseason poll accolades as well, with The Athletic, in its ranking of all 133 Division I teams from 1 to 133, ranking the Jags No. 27, four slots behind Tulane.
“I think exposure is a huge piece to college football right now, especially at a Group of 5 program,” Wommack said. “When you get opportunities on national television with the amount of exposure that this game creates, both for their program and ours, you want to take advantage of it. It’s something that this program has taken time to build the right way and this roster and its resources and the community support, and we are just now starting to scratch the surface of what we are capable of and to know where your ceiling is means that you have to have opportunities to showcase what you’re all about. I think this first game against Tulane is a very fitting opportunity for our program in terms of where we are right now.”
Tulane’s ranking and its success from last season has the attention of South Alabama fans, who have high expectations for their team this season following last year’s best-ever record as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team. The fact Tulane is ranked in several preseason Top 25 polls has only served to enhance the excitement level for them.
Jags’ quarterback Carter Bradley, who is included on six watch lists for postseason awards, said Tulane has the attention of the players, but not necessarily the Green Wave’s rankings.
“Maybe for people on the outside it does, but for us, it’s just another game,” Bradley said of Tulane’s preseason rankings “We’re getting ready for Tulane no matter if they have a No. 1 by their name or it’s just Tulane. It doesn’t matter to us. We know we’ve got to go out there and play on Saturday and be at our best.”
Tulane will be led by quarterback Michael Pratt, who threw for 3,009 yards and 27 touchdowns against only five interceptions last season, while also rushing for 478 yards and 10 more scores. Although running back Tyjae Spears is gone, the Tulane running game is expected to still be strong with several returning players at the position, and Pratt will have plenty of targets at receiver, with six players catching at least 30 passes a year ago.
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz hired Shiel Wood from Troy to be the team’s defensive coordinator and he brings an aggressive approach, especially up front, not to mention knowledge of the South Alabama offense. Troy was the only team to defeat the Jags in Sun Belt play last season.
“I’m very impressed by Willie Fritz and his staff and the way that they coach their players,” Wommack said. “They are a very disciplined football team. You can tell that they hammer out the fine details of situational football in the things that they do in the run game and the perimeter game offensively. They are a very good screen team and the quarterback makes good decisions pretty much consistently throughout the year.
“From a defensive perspective, they are very sound in the right places. They are very physical up front, run to the football and I think they are opportunistic, which I think allows them offensively to be very proficient. You look at their offense and they don’t have 80 plays. Usually, a game, they average somewhere under 70, yet at the same time they are averaging 36 points a game, which I think speaks to the efficiency they work with on the offensive side of the ball. … We’re very excited to go into this matchup overall. This is going to be a great game, a great opportunity. As you build a program you need moments like this to challenge yourself and your team and kind of see where we are in Week 1.”
South Alabama will counter with the deepest roster it has ever fielded and 20 starters returning, including Carter, Caullin Lacy and Devin Voisin at receiver, four offensive linemen, a deep group at tight end and La’Damian Webb and Braylon McReynolds at running back. The Jags’ coaching staff had good success using the transfer portal and the depth chart highlights that success. Kentrel Bullock (Ole Miss transfer) will get playing time at running back and Javon Ivory (Memphis) will be in the rotation at receiver.
Defensively, the Jags return all the starters on the line, have Trey Kiser and James Miller returning at linebacker, and Quentin Wilfawn, who started at inside linebacker last year but was injured at UCLA and missed most of the season, returning as an outside linebacker and pass rush threat. The secondary welcomes back safety Keith Gallmon, who missed all of last season with an injury, as well as other returning starters and transfers who have added to the experience and depth of the group.
It’s Game Week, and the anticipation for Saturday’s game continues to grow.
“Definitely,” Bradley said when asked if the team was excited to finally be approaching the first game and going against a strong opponent. “You’ve got to start out hot with detail stuff. We can’t go away from anything other than being us. That’s kind of what we’ve done all summer, what we need to do to be detail-oriented. This camp was so good for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.