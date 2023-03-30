The Orange Beach girls’ team and Bayside Academy boys’ team hold top rankings this week in their respective classifications of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) coaches soccer polls. Spanish Fort’s girls’ team is the only team in the Lagniappe coverage area to receive a super poll ranking this week.
Collectively, seven girls’ teams in the area are ranked this week, while nine boys’ teams are ranked.
In the girls’ super poll, a Top 10 poll of teams across the state regardless of classification, Vestavia Hills is ranked No. 1, followed in order by Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville, Homewood, Hoover, Briarwood, Mountain Brook, Sparkman and Spanish Fort.
As for local teams, McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, with Spanish Fort No. 4 in 6A. Faith Academy is No. 5 and Gulf Shores No. 8 in 5A, with St. Michael No. 3 in 4A and Cottage Hill Christian No. 9 in 1A-3A.
The top-ranked girls’ teams include Vestavia Hills (7A), Homewood (6A), Marbury (5A), Orange Beach (4A) and Houston Academy (1A-3A).
In the boys’ polls, the super poll finds Oak Mountain No. 1, followed in order by Fort Payne, Grissom, Mountain Brook, Briarwood Christian, Hewitt-Trussville, Homewood, Thompson, Montgomery Academy and Southside-Gadsden.
Local teams earning rankings this week include No. 5 Daphne and No. 9 Fairhope in 7A, No. 7 Spanish Fort and No. 9 Theodore in 6A and No. 6 Gulf Shores and No. 8 Faith Academy in 5A. Bayside Academy is the top team in 4A with St. Michael at No. 9. St. Luke’s holds the No. 3 spot in Class 1A-3A.
The No. 1-ranked teams in boys’ polls include Oak Mountain (7A), Fort Payne (6A), Southside-Gadsden (5A), Bayside Academy (4A) and Tanner (1A-3A).
