Orange Beach is ranked No. 1 and St. Michael holds the No. 2 spot in the latest Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) coaches poll for Class 4A girls’ soccer. The two teams are among eight girls’ teams from the Lagniappe coverage area ranked in this week’s poll, while nine boys’ teams are also ranked.
The poll includes a super poll, which selects the state’s top 10 teams regardless of classification, while also ranking the top 10 teams in Class 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A-3A in both boys’ and girls’ competition. In the super poll, Daphne is No. 5 in the boys’ poll, while Spanish Fort is No. 10 in the girls’ super poll.
The boys’ super poll finds Oak Mountain as the top team, followed in order by Fort Payne, Grissom, Mountain Brook, Daphne, Montgomery Academy, Dothan, Homewood, Pelham and Guntersville.
Among area teams, in Class 7A, Daphne is No. 3 and Fairhope is No. 9, while Spanish Fort is No. 7 and Theodore is No. 8 in Class 6A. Gulf Shores is No. 3 and Faith Academy is No. 7 in Class 5A, with Bayside Academy No. 2 and St, Michael No. 9 in Class 4A and St. Luke’s is No. 3 in 1A-3A. The top-ranked boys teams include Oak Mountain (7A), Fort Payne (6A), Guntersville (5A), Trinity (4A) and Tanner (1A-3A).
In girls’ competition, Vestavia Hills is No. 1 in the super poll, followed in order by Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Sparkman, Homewood, Briarwood Christian, Aubnurn and Spanish Fort.
Local teams earning rankings this week include McGill-Toolen at No. 8 and St. Paul’s at No. 9 in Class 7A. Spanish Fort is No. 3 in Class 6A, with Faith Academy No. 5 and Gulf Shores No. 9 in Class 5A. Orange Beach and St. Michael have the top two spots in Class 4A and Cottage Hill Christian is No. 9 in Class 1A-3A. This week’s girls’ No. 1 ranked teams, other than Orange Beach, include Vestavia Hills (7A), Homewood (6A), East Limestone (5A) and Houston Academy (1A-3A).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
