Young athletic programs, particularly young football programs, are always in need of a player or two who will step up and be the voice of the team in terms of encouragement and support and the occasional kick in the pants.
Coaches provide those things all the time, but in many cases, it means more when it comes from a member of the team, someone the other players look up to and respect.
For Orange Beach, which will play just its fourth season of varsity football this year, one of those players is senior linebacker Sam Lee, whose energy is well received by the Makos’ players and coaching staff.
“Sam brings that emotional leadership to our team,” Orange Beach head coach Jamie DuBose, in his second season after leading the Makos to an 8-3 record last year and a spot in the Class 4A state playoffs, said. “[Senior running back] Grant [Bilbo] is not an emotional guy. You’re probably not going to hear him talk a lot or say anything in the locker room ever. He kind of does it by example and gets people going by making a play or something like that.
“Sam, he plays with a lot of emotion. He’s a guy the kids listen to because, No. 1, he’s a good person, and No. 2, he goes hard and plays hard and he does things right. He’s a physical guy. He leads by example, but he also leads with words. You’ve got to have those things on your team. You’ve got to have guys in the locker room who can say things when a coach is not there and can get guys rallied around them on the field when the coach is not on the field. Sam is that guy.”
Lee arrived at Orange Beach from Spain Park, a Class 7A program located in Hoover. DuBose said he believes coming from a larger school also plays a role in Lee’s acceptance by his teammates on the Makos’ roster.
“Sam has earned the respect of the players by his ability to play the game, and I think coming in from a bigger school and a larger program, kids kind of look at that and say, maybe he’s been in that fire before so I’m going to listen to him. It gains that knowledge and that ability with the other kids to be able to do that,” DuBose said.
It is the energy, as DuBose described it, produced by Lee that has placed him in a leadership role for this year’s team. And DuBose is keen on producing energy within a program.
“You’ve got to have energy,” he said. “I talk about this every day. I’ve been in this for 30 years but I show up every day like it’s Year 1 for me. I have a big thing, you either coach it or you allow it. So when you’ve got kids walking on the field [instead of running] and you’re the coach and you allow it, what can you expect?
“I start with our coaches and our attitude and how we approach them at practice and how we approach them showing up every day because we’ve got to set the tone. When you’ve got young guys sometimes those kids show up and practice is not fun. Everybody knows that. They’ve been there.
Lee’s message to his teammates is a simple one.
“I’m real confident in what we can do,” Lee said. “The guys in the linebacking corps are real smart and we’re ready to go. Everybody’s ready to go. I feel like everybody is embracing what we do and this is a real close-knit group.”
He added the Makos don’t need any “bells and whistles” to get them ready for the season.
