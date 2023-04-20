The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) final prep softball rankings for the season were released Thursday. There are no local teams holding No. 1 rankings heading into the postseason, but Orange Beach is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, while Fairhope is No. 3 in Class 7A.
Only nine teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked or received votes this week.
In Class 7A, Alma Bryant and Daphne received votes but are not ranked, while in Class 6A Saraland is ranked No. 8 and Baldwin County and Spanish Fort received votes. In Class 4A, Mobile Christian is ranked No. 7 and Satsuma is No. 9.
No local teams are ranked nor did they receive votes in classes 5A, 3A, 2A or 1A. There are no teams in the coverage area that play in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).
This week’s No. 1 teams include Central-Phenix City (7A), Wetumpka (6A), Springville (5A), Curry (4A), Plainview (3A), Wicksburg (2A), Skyline (1A) and Macon East (AISA).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
