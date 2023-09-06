The Blue Marlin Grand Championship has been called the “Greatest Show in Sportfishing.” Along with massive fish and nearly $1.6 million in prizes, it is also a major fundraiser for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The competition debuted at The Wharf complex in Orange Beach in July 2012. A Work of Art, a 92-foot Viking, won that initial event. Kevin Courville was the angler of the winning fish, which weighed 665.4 pounds.
At the most recent tournament, Courville was back aboard A Work of Art. This time, a 120.5-inch blue marlin tipped the scales at 597.4 pounds to again capture top honors. It marked the first time a boat has won the Blue Marlin Grand Championship for a second competition.
“So much has changed here at The Wharf in the last 11 years since we first won this tournament,” Art Favre, who owns A Work of Art in addition to The Wharf, told the media. “But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of competition at this event. There are so many great captains and crews that you have to compete against to win here, and we feel very fortunate to be back here at Marlin Circle celebrating tonight.”
SUCCESSFUL VENTURE
Jason Buck is captain of A Work of Art. He took some time to tell Lagniappe about the adventure.
“It was good weather for the most part, but we had a heck of a thunderstorm during the winning catch,” Buck, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who has worked on A Work of Art since August 2020, said. “We were about 120 miles out, which was not an uncommon area for us.
“We go by local reports and currents to decide where to fish. We had done an exploratory trip the previous week and caught some nice fish.”
A Work of Art was among 57 boats that left on a Thursday morning. They had to return by Saturday evening to have their catches weighed.
“We got our winning catch that Friday,” Buck said. “It was a tricky fish. It almost jumped into the boat.
“It was not doing much. Then it woke up and went crazy. We were fighting it throughout the thunderstorm.”
The catch was not exactly as expected.
“It was the longest fish at that point, but not incredibly fat,” Buck said. “We didn’t know it would be a winner.
“A lot of 500-pound fish were being caught. You couldn’t let it go, because you never know what could happen. We have been in tournaments before where a 700-pound fish came in third.”
Buck said the idea of winning did not hit him until the scales were closed.
“Not a second before,” he said. “I’ve gotten second place a couple of times in this tournament.”
Buck said this was a special moment.
“I’m really happy to see Art [Favre] in the winner’s circle,” said Buck, who also wanted to mention his crew of Nick Bovell, Dean Cumberbock, Trey Dobson and John Gibson. “He has done so much for the community. He won that first one shortly after buying The Wharf.”
Buck, who grew up in Fairhope, was speaking to Lagniappe while traveling to Stuart, Fla.
“It is kind of sentimental because that was our last time on the Viking,” Buck said. “We will have a 96-foot Jim Smith boat for next season. Art has owned seven Vikings. He just wanted to try something different.”
DRAMATIC FINISH
According to organizers, three teams boated blue marlins above the tournament minimum of 110 inches in the first half-day of fishing. All headed back to The Wharf for a Friday morning weigh-in.
Metal Masher, a 72-foot Viking from Orange Beach, was the first to weigh its 114-inch fish. Captain Destin “Chili” Williams and angler Teddy Tinney’s fish was 490.4 pounds. The next fish was from Bird Dog, a 65-foot Ritchie Howell from Destin, Fla., measuring 117 inches. Captain B.J. Teems and crew became the new tournament leader, as angler Parker Cotton’s blue marlin was 582.6 pounds.
The last fish of the busy Friday morning was from Intense, a 44-foot Contender from Mobile. Captain and angler Neal Foster brought a 114.5-inch fish to scales that moved them into second place at 503.2 pounds.
Saturday night’s final weigh-in saw Mae, a 65-foot Blackwell from Panama City, Fla., captained by Jacob Reaves, move into second place as angler Drew Marshall's 120-inch blue marlin checked in at 512.6 pounds.
The last catch from A Work of Art would claim the first-prize award of $374,210. This marked the end of another successful season, after having captured the Gulf Coast Triple Crown the previous year consisting of tournaments in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.
OTHER TOP FINISHERS
Team Supreme, a 72-foot Viking from Destin, Fla., was the top catch-and-release boat with six blue marlin releases, which also clinched the 2023 Gulf Coast Triple Crown for Captain Chase Lake and owner Allen Krake. Angler Alex Krake released five blue marlins and caught a 113-inch blue marlin for a total of six blue marlins in nine hours of fishing on the Friday of the tournament adding another release on Saturday.
Grocery Isle, an 80-foot Weaver from Thibodeaux, La., finished second in catch and release with five blue marlins and one sailfish release. Quick Time, a 70-foot Viking from Ono Island, finished third after releasing four blue marlins and one white marlin.
Intense took home top tuna honors with a 163.2-pound yellowfin tuna, followed by Jubilee, a 68-foot Hatteras from Palm Beach, Fla., at 138.2 pounds. Relentless, a 37-foot Freeman from Daphne, was third at 128.2 pounds.
In the dolphin category, Jubilee was first at 29.8 pounds. Raise ’Em Up, a 56-foot Sunny Briggs from Sandestin, Fla., finished in second place at 23.8 pounds, followed in third by Perseverance, a 54-foot Hatteras from Biloxi, Miss., at 22 pounds.
Raise ’Em Up also claimed the top Wahoo spot at 42.4 pounds, followed by the 76-foot Viking Reel Fire from Biloxi at 32.4 pounds, while Perseverance added another third-place finish at 24.4 pounds.
A total of 42 tournament teams caught blue marlins, along with two white marlins and one sailfish.
