The Blue Marlin Grand Championship has been called the “Greatest Show in Sportfishing.” Along with massive fish and nearly $1.6 million in prizes, it is also a major fundraiser for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The competition debuted at The Wharf complex in Orange Beach in July 2012. A Work of Art, a 92-foot Viking, won that initial event. Kevin Courville was the angler of the winning fish, which weighed 665.4 pounds.

marlin-3.jpg
marlin-4.jpg
marlin-2.jpg

