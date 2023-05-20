For the third straight year and first time as a Class 4A team, Orange Beach has won a Alabama Sports Writers Association (AHSAA) softball state championship. The previous two season the Makos claimed the Class 2A state championship. This year they moved up to Class 4A and continued their championship ways with a 5-0 win over Houston Academy is the state title game.
Orange Beach received a complete game one-hitter from pitcher K.G. Favors in the circle. She struck out four. L.C. Robins offered a solo home run, Addy Oldham and Falyn Beebe delivered run-scoring triples and Teagan Revette had a sacrifice fly and a single, both of which drove in a run.
The Makos opened the tournament with an 18-0 victory over White Plains, followed by a 16-1 win over Prattville Christian. The Makos then topped Houston Academy 10-8 in the winners bracket and took the 5-0 win over Houston Academy in the title game.
In other classifications involving area teams, Fairhope finished as the Class 7A state runner-up, losing a 12-2 decision to Hewitt-Trussville. The Pirates opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over Thompson, a 4-1 win over Sparkman and a 1-0 victory over Hewitt-Trussville. But Hewitt-Trussville re-emerged via the loser’s bracket and handed Fairhope losses of 7-2 and 12-2 to claim the crown.
Daphne also reached the 7A state tournament, losing the Hewitt-Trussville in the first round 3-2, defeating Huntsville 12-1 in an elimination game, then falling to Sparkman 1-0.
In Class 5A, St. Paul’s dropped a 4-0 game against Moody, then fell to Marbury 14-5.
In Class 6A, Spanish Fort finished third. The Toros beat Pell City 9-4 and Athens 4-3 before losing to Wetumpka 9-8 and 10-8 to Athens in a rematch.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
