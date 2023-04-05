For the third consecutive year, Creola’s Matthew Orum took the Mixed Pro Open title of the 30th annual City of Mobile Disc Golf Championships. The three-round tournament was played at two area courses — the Admiral Course in Semmes and the Municipal Park Course in Mobile, with the first and third rounds in Semmes and the second round in Mobile.
Orum turned in bogey-free scores all three rounds and posted the lowest score in his division all three rounds, shooting scores of 54-44-54—152 for a total score of 36-under par. He won the event by 10 strokes. Parker Welck of Lahaina, Hawaii, was second at 26-under, with Joel Freeman of Loveland, Colo., and Clint Calvin of San Diego, Calif., tying for third at 25-under. Justin Rosak of Zionsville, Pa., was fifth at 24-under.
Emelia Marshall of Mobile won the Women’s Pro title with a score of 9-over. Lindsay Fish of Two Rivers, Wisc., finished second at 28-over, followed by Chelsea Parker of Ecru, Miss., and Betty Howell of Eight Mile, who tied for third at 34-over. Erin Fagan of Semmes was fifth at 40-over and Britney Welch of Mobile was sixth at 47-over.
More than 300 golfers took part in the event which featured 15 divisions of competition.
Here are the top qualifiers in each of the divisions:
Mixed Pro Open: 1. Matthew Orum, Creola (-36), 2. Parker Welck, Lahaina, Hawaii (-26), T3. Joel Freeman, Loveland, Colo., Clint Calvin, San Diego, Calif. (-25), 5. Justin Rosak, Zionsville, Pa. (-24), T6. Andrew Marwede, Alpena, Mich., Kevin Kiefer III, Valrico, Fla. (-22), 8. Silas Schultz, Baton Rouge, La. (-21), T9. John Lucas, Foley, Cameron Colglazier, Mobile (-19).
Women’s Pro: 1. Emelia Marshall, Mobile (+9), 2. Lindsay Fish, Two Rivers, Wisc. (+28), T3. Chelsea Parker, Ecru, Miss., Betty Howell, Eight Mile (+34), 5. Erin Fagan, Semmes (+40), 6. Britney Welch, Mobile (+47).
Mixed Pro 40+: 1. Rivers Sherrod, Mobile (-11), 2. Michael Florey, Milton, Fla. (-8), 3. John Ferrell, Shalimar, Fla. (-6), T4. Scott Walsh, Baton Rouge, La., Robby Harris, Tupelo, Miss. (E).
Mixed Pro 50+: 1. Todd Rowell, Satsuma (-20), 2. Mike Brown, Daphne (-10), 3. Andy Ritter, Bowling Green, Ky. (-9), T4. Nick Schiavone, Huntsville, Jon. G. Fox, Mandeville, La. (-1).
Mixed Pro 60+: 1. James Elkins, Clarks Hill, S.C. (-2), 2. Carlo Piff, Mobile (-1), 3. David Muntean Jr., Tallahassee, Fla. (+1), 4. Dean Pfeifer, Philadelphia, Miss. (+4), T5. E. Geoffrey Cleverdon, Chickasaw, Ted Weinacker, Saraland (+7).
Mixed Amateur 1: 1. Nick Wheeler, Pensacola (-11), 2. Chase Bowen, Mobile (-10), T3. Wen-Yen Wayne Wang, New Orleans, La., Michael Robie, Huntsville (-9), T5. Shaun Turner, Mobile, Cory Mattas, Mobile (-8).
Mixed Amateur 40+: 1. Joshua Johnson, Brandon, Miss. (E), T2. Daniel Birdwell, Chunchula, Vinnie Robinson, Saraland (+1), 4. Lee Davidson, Mobile (+3), 5. Jeffrey Burns, Mobile (+5).
Women’s Amateur 40+: 1. Jessica Ragan, Loranger, La. (+47), 2. Melinda Robinson, Saraland (+51), 3. Tommie Dickson, Gulfport, Miss. (+53).
Mixed Amateur 50+: 1. Blake Elliott, Crestview, Fla. (+3), T2. Stephen Surrency, Opelika, Joseph Allmon, Gulf Breeze, Fla. (+7), 4. Chris French, Stockton (+10), 5. Russell Box, Jacksonville, Fla. (+15).
Women’s Amateur 50+: 1. Kim Bowen, Saltillo, Miss. (+32), 2. Kristin Buse, Tupelo, Miss. (+54), 3. Denise Doucet, River Ridge, La. (+55), 4. Betsy Hobbs, Mobile (+65).
Mixed Amateur 60+: 1. Mike Anderson, Carrollton, Texas (+10), 2. Terry Mercer, Milton, Fla. (+11), 3. Robert Doucet, River Ridge, La. (+12), 4. Kurt Ritchey, Pace, Fla. (+13), 5. Tim Mason, Maple Hill, N.C. (+17).
Mixed Amateur 2: 1. Nicholas Gaston, Mobile (E), 2. Vincent Boyd, Saucier, Miss. (+1), 3. Jared Lenoir, Defuniak Springs, Fla. (+2), 4. Brandon Bennett, Dothan (+4), 5. Sam Malone, Fairhope (+5).
Mixed Amateur 3: 1. Adam Hinton, Laurel, Miss. (-10), 2. John Buzard, Mobile (-5), 3. John Abston, Saraland (-3), 4. Jonathan McKelroy, Daphne (-2), T5. Thomas Hapka, Missoula, Mon., Cain Stewart, Mobile (E).
Women’s Amateur 3: 1. Dazsha Dean, Saraland (+13), 2. Hayleigh Glosson, Foley (+44), 3. Sarah Stephens, Milton, Fla. (+53), 4. Michele Blake, Crestview, Fla. (+78).
Mixed Junior 18: 1. Abram Mouledous, Silverhill (+27), 2. Riley King, Eight Mile (+30), 3. Titus Mouledous, Silverhill (+58), 4. Charlie Treece, Mobile (+64). 5. Solomon Mouledous, Silverhill (+79).
