Mobile Championships

For the third consecutive year, Creola’s Matthew Orum took the Mixed Pro Open title of the 30th annual City of Mobile Disc Golf Championships. The three-round tournament was played at two area courses — the Admiral Course in Semmes and the Municipal Park Course in Mobile, with the first and third rounds in Semmes and the second round in Mobile.

Orum turned in bogey-free scores all three rounds and posted the lowest score in his division all three rounds, shooting scores of 54-44-54—152 for a total score of 36-under par. He won the event by 10 strokes. Parker Welck of Lahaina, Hawaii, was second at 26-under, with Joel Freeman of Loveland, Colo., and Clint Calvin of San Diego, Calif., tying for third at 25-under. Justin Rosak of Zionsville, Pa., was fifth at 24-under.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.