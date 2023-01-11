twitter.com/coachpwas

Payton Wasden

 twitter.com/coachpwas

Payton Wasden spent his first day at Mobile Christian on Monday as the school’s new athletics director (AD), but it was far from his first day on the campus. In truth, Wasden grew up at Mobile Christian when his father, Tommy Wasden, was head of school and held other positions at the school.

Payton Wasden, 30, said he had hoped he would one day make his way back to the Mobile area and to Mobile Christian specifically. When Talley Haines turned in his resignation as the school’s AD recently, school officials placed a call to Wasden, a call he had, in many ways, been waiting to receive.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.