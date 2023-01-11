Payton Wasden spent his first day at Mobile Christian on Monday as the school’s new athletics director (AD), but it was far from his first day on the campus. In truth, Wasden grew up at Mobile Christian when his father, Tommy Wasden, was head of school and held other positions at the school.
Payton Wasden, 30, said he had hoped he would one day make his way back to the Mobile area and to Mobile Christian specifically. When Talley Haines turned in his resignation as the school’s AD recently, school officials placed a call to Wasden, a call he had, in many ways, been waiting to receive.
“I’m absolutely happy with it,” he said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe Monday about his new job. “This is kind of a coming home for me; I graduated from here in 2011. We really have had several opportunities to come back in the past after I got out of college and the timing just didn’t work out. This time it did, and my family and I are excited about being able to get back down here.”
Wasden arrives back at Mobile Christian after spending the past five years at Faulkner University in Montgomery. He started out as a volunteer football coach and later became the school’s wide receivers coach, compliance coordinator and head strength and conditioning coach. He would later be promoted to pass game coordinator and play caller as part of his co-offensive coordinator duties at Faulkner.
Prior to arriving at Faulkner, Wasden was a history teacher and assistant football coach at Charles Henderson High School in Troy. He was a member of the Troy football team as a wide receiver from 2011-12, then served as a student assistant coach from 2012-14.
Now he takes on the AD duties at Mobile Christian where, as the song lyrics to the former TV show “Cheers” notes, “everybody knows your name.” The Wasden name has been associated with Mobile Christian since 2001, when Payton was in the third grade and his father, Tommy, was named school president, a title that later became head of school.
“Myself and my brother and sister are all graduates here, so it was great for us to be able to grow up and be around like-minded individuals,” Wasden said. “It was always a thought to hopefully get back here one day and to be able to give back because we were given a lot.
“For the most part, we were involved pretty heavily here in some capacity. My brother, [Gerren], works here now. He’s a Bible teacher and his wife works here too, so there’s definitely been a family dynamic here for a long time.”
Wasden said he will also have some assistant coaching duties at Mobile Christian with the football program, though his exact role has yet to be determined. His main role, of course, will be as AD, and he said he’s ready to get started.
“I hope to bring, obviously, continued success,” he said. “The baseball team has been extremely successful, track has been extremely successful, football has been right there and softball as well has had a really good ride these last few years. I’d like to be able to help continue that success and doing things the right way. I hope to be able to learn and to provide the things that are required to continue that success. That sounds cliché. I don’t think it’s a situation where I have to come in and make a bunch of changes because there has been so much success, but I do want to come in and administer to these coaches and do whatever they need in order to be successful.”
Wasden and his wife, Abbi, have a daughter, Ava Sims, and his family played a big role in accepting the position.
“It was time to do something different,” he said. “I had been in contact with different people at Mobile Christian over the years and it just never really worked out for me and my family.
“This was the time for it. My wife and I have a 1-year-old and to be able to raise her in an environment that for us, a Christian environment, is very important. So being able to have her here and raise her here was important for us. We were looking and praying for the right opportunity to come back and when this was presented, we moved on it pretty quickly.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
